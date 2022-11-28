ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion

The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
County-Wide Pecan Food Show Baking Contest Scheduled for December 15

On Thursday, December 15, the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office will hold their county-wide pecan food show baking contest. “Attention ALL Bakers,” the organization wrote. “Are you competitive and love to bake? We have a contest for you! Pick out your prize-winning recipe(s) using PECANS as the featured ingredient, fire up those ovens and get ready to compete with others for bragging rights and awards! Who will have the best pecan baked goods in the county? Join in the fun and let’s find out.”
December Round Rock Market Days

Come on down to Prete Main Street Plaza from 9am-4pm this Saturday, December 3rd! Enjoy awesome live music, wonderful gifts for the holidays from local vendors and, of course, our incredible Downtown restaurants!
13th Annual Georgetown Swirl Tickets On Sale December 1

On Thursday, December 1 at 10 AM tickets for the 13th Annual Georgetown Swirl will go on sale. “Gather your friends for a fun evening in Georgetown,” according to the Georgetown Main Street Program. “The Georgetown Swirl will include tastings from Texas wineries as well as amazing food from local restaurants located inside the fabulous downtown retailer stops. Each attendee will receive a commemorative tasting glass and will have their choice of 10 wine samples and a tasting at each of the participating restaurants. The retail locations will have Swirl shopping specials for guests, so treat yourself to a few things while you’re out swirling around downtown! Live jazz music by Swing Shift will set a fun and festive mood. We will also have some surprise attractions, so stay tuned! Don’t miss out on the fun!”
City Holiday String Lights Recycling Available Nov. 28 through Jan. 31

The City of Georgetown has partnered with Texas Disposal Systems to offer free holiday string-light recycling to all Georgetown residents beginning Nov. 28. Residents can drop off their old or broken string lights through Jan. 31 at one of three collection stations:. City of Georgetown Collection and Transfer Station, 250...
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?

Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
