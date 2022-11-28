Read full article on original website
$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion
The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
hellogeorgetown.com
County-Wide Pecan Food Show Baking Contest Scheduled for December 15
On Thursday, December 15, the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office will hold their county-wide pecan food show baking contest. “Attention ALL Bakers,” the organization wrote. “Are you competitive and love to bake? We have a contest for you! Pick out your prize-winning recipe(s) using PECANS as the featured ingredient, fire up those ovens and get ready to compete with others for bragging rights and awards! Who will have the best pecan baked goods in the county? Join in the fun and let’s find out.”
roundtherocktx.com
December Round Rock Market Days
Come on down to Prete Main Street Plaza from 9am-4pm this Saturday, December 3rd! Enjoy awesome live music, wonderful gifts for the holidays from local vendors and, of course, our incredible Downtown restaurants!
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
hellogeorgetown.com
13th Annual Georgetown Swirl Tickets On Sale December 1
On Thursday, December 1 at 10 AM tickets for the 13th Annual Georgetown Swirl will go on sale. “Gather your friends for a fun evening in Georgetown,” according to the Georgetown Main Street Program. “The Georgetown Swirl will include tastings from Texas wineries as well as amazing food from local restaurants located inside the fabulous downtown retailer stops. Each attendee will receive a commemorative tasting glass and will have their choice of 10 wine samples and a tasting at each of the participating restaurants. The retail locations will have Swirl shopping specials for guests, so treat yourself to a few things while you’re out swirling around downtown! Live jazz music by Swing Shift will set a fun and festive mood. We will also have some surprise attractions, so stay tuned! Don’t miss out on the fun!”
fox7austin.com
Giving Tuesday: Help someone in need pay their City of Austin utility bill
AUSTIN, Texas - This Giving Tuesday, you can bring some holiday cheer to a loved one, friend, or neighbors by making a payment toward their City of Austin utility bill. All you need is their name and address. You don't need to know their account number, although it can be helpful if you do.
hellogeorgetown.com
City Holiday String Lights Recycling Available Nov. 28 through Jan. 31
The City of Georgetown has partnered with Texas Disposal Systems to offer free holiday string-light recycling to all Georgetown residents beginning Nov. 28. Residents can drop off their old or broken string lights through Jan. 31 at one of three collection stations:. City of Georgetown Collection and Transfer Station, 250...
‘Alarming increase’ of homelessness in Hays County; center needs more funding to provide shelter
More than 300 families experiencing homelessness have gone to H.O.M.E Center in San Marcos for help this year.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
Airbnb OMG! Fund winner in Austin to receive $100K to build pig sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers and makers from more than 20 countries and regions have been chosen to bring their unique space ideas to life as part of the $10,000,000 Airbnb OMG! Fund. One of those...
keranews.org
After church group excludes LGBTQ float, City of Taylor organizes its own holiday parade
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The City of Taylor will hold its own holiday parade this year, parting...
KXAN
Austin bookstore owner talks the importance of supporting local on ‘Small Business Saturday’ and beyond
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thais Perkins opened her store, Reverie Books, a little over a year ago to give people in the community, including younger folks, a comfortable place to gather and learn. “I had a little money for my grandmother, who loved books and birds and lived on a...
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
Crews fix gas leak that led to voluntary evacuations in Kyle
The City of Kyle posted an update on social media that the crews stopped the gas leak near Spring Branch Loop and Grant Way, and the area is now clear.
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
kut.org
Austin's program to sell homes to people affected by gentrification off to slow start
The City of Austin has not yet sold one of the two dozen homes it began marketing six months ago to low-income families affected by displacement and the influx of wealth into neighborhoods. This is the city’s first attempt at using its long-touted “preference policy,” approved by council members in...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
Report: Austin home prices cooling the fastest in the US
The latest data shared Monday from real estate company Redfin showed Austin's median price per square foot went up 1.3% year-over-year in October.
Lame duck council set to vote on 20-year sweetheart tax deal for developer
With just weeks to go in his term, Mayor Steve Adler is seeking to finalize a sweetheart tax deal for a developer that donated tens of thousands of dollars to his reelection campaign and those of other council members. The council has scheduled a vote for December 1st to amend...
