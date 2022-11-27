Read full article on original website
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Why Micky Dolenz Performs The Monkees’ ‘(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone’ at Every Concert
Micky Dolenz discussed the way audiences reacted to The Monkees' "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone," which became a hit in the United States.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
For Andrea Bocelli, singing is a family affair
Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music and performance.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development Venture
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison are launching a new musical theater venture. The well-known composer and international producer have come together to form Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, a joint endeavor that will see the long-time collaborators producing new entries for Webber’s musical catalog. More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Legendary Pictures Finds New Home at Sony Lloyd Webber described Harrison as “easily one of the world’s leading young theater producers” in a partnership that “will build on our relationship.” “On a personal level, I am thrilled,” the composer...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Christmas music: Pentatonix 'Holidays' album
The singing group's new Christmas album is out now, along with holiday sounds from Scott Weiland and The Linda Lindas. Rick Damigella reports.
Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards
In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For...
Time Out Global
Upcoming concerts and gigs in Hong Kong
Ever since the ban on live music performances was lifted, along with the easing of Covid-19 measures for Hong Kong arrivals, the city's music scene has been thriving with activity. From homegrown talents performing at intimate venues to international stars taking on the big stage, there's much to look forward to for eager concertgoers. If you want to be in the know on all the latest concerts and gigs happening around town, bookmark this page and come back regularly for more updates.
Nicole Kidman Celebrated After Making Large Donation to Broadway Cares Charity
Nicole Kidman left Hugh Jackman speechless after her incredible act of kindness!. On Saturday evening, the 55-year-old sat in the audience of The Music Man on Broadway in New York City to support her longtime friend, Jackman, who stars in the musical. After the show, audience members bid on a...
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe 'Come on Over' with Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas Duets
The new version of the country star's classic album comes as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love Shania Twain is ringing in the holiday season with a special gift to fans! The country superstar is releasing a deluxe version of her 1997 classic Come on Over, complete with a few star-studded duets, as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love. The new edition will feature two live versions of her No. 1 hit "You're Still the One" — one with...
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
New York Post
Modest Mouse has 17 concerts left this year. We found tickets for $13.
In 1997, Modest Mouse released their seminal album “The Lonesome Crowded West.”. Now, 25 years later, Isaac Brock and the rest of the band are celebrating the beloved record with their ongoing “The Lonesome Crowded West 25 Year Tour.”. Already midway through the run, it appears the indie...
Why is Gary Allan’s Cover of Best I Ever Had So Heartfelt
Before Gary Allan covered the song “Best I Ever Had,” Vertical Horizon, an American Alternative rock band, initially recorded it. It was for their fourth album, titled “Everything You Want,” released in 1999. In 2001, the band released the song as a single. It became the band’s third consecutive top-ten hit song on the Billboard Adult Top 40 charts.
Apocalyptica Cover of Metallica Featured in Episode of ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff Show ‘Wednesday’
Netflix must really love Metallica. Just months after notoriously featuring "Master of Puppets" in Stranger Things, now the streaming network has placed another track from the metal icons in the new Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. This time, the featured song is "Nothing Else Matters," though it's not the original...
Miranda Lambert Reflects on the Classic Country Music That Impacts Her Songwriting
More than 20 years after releasing her self-titled debut album, Miranda Lambert is reflecting on the classic country music that has impacted her songwriting over the years. “I sing as a male character in ‘If I Were a Cowboy,’” Miranda Lambert told Music Connection. “I got that from Emmylou Harris, who would never change the genders. And John Prine with ‘Angel From Montgomery,’ when he assumed the character of an old woman. I love that it doesn’t have to change. Once I heard Emmy do it, I thought I could change the rules.”
Gene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94
Gene Cipriano, the always busy woodwind player who soloed on tenor sax for Tony Curtis in Some Like It Hot and recorded with everyone from Miles Davis, Rosemary Clooney and Frank Sinatra to Glen Campbell, Paul McCartney and Olivia Newton-John, has died. He was 94. Cipriano died Nov. 12 of natural causes at his home in Studio City, his son Paul told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Issa Rae, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Take The Hollywood Reporter's Entrepreneurs SurveyAlbert Pyun, Director of 'Cyborg' and 'The Sword and the Sorcerer,' Dies at 69Debbie Allen, Questlove,...
Theater Latté Da presents "Christmas at the Local"
Theater Latté Da Presents the World Premiere of Christmas at the Local, opening on December 2.Click here for more.
