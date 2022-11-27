Read full article on original website
PIAA football semifinal playoff game locations and times, Players to watch
PIAA CLASS 1-A Steelton-Highspire vs. Canton: Dec. 12 @ Shamokin HS (7:00 pm) Port Allegany vs. Union: Dec. 2 @ Pennwest Clarion University (7:00 pm) Southern Columbia vs. Trinity: Dec. 2 @ Selinsgrove HS (7:00 pm) Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse: Dec. 2 @ West Mifflin HS (7:00 pm) PIAA CLASS...
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Harrisburg gets a rematch with State College in Class 6A state semifinals
YORK, Pa. — This year, Harrisburg's postseason journey has been something of a revenge tour. The Cougars avenged an early season loss to Manheim Township in last week's District 3 Class 6A championship game, defeating the Blue Streaks 44-6 to capture their second straight crown. Township is one of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A wrestling preview: Waynesburg still the team to beat
Waynesburg is looking for its fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 3A team title after overcoming numerous obstacles last season. A serious arm injury kept senior Cole Homet from competing in all but three matches, and weight problems kept the Raiders from having their strongest lineup. Still, they found a way to win another title, defeating Connellsville, 35-18, in the finals.
State football rankings: Allentown Central Catholic up to No. 3 in 4A, but must face No. 1 on Friday
Just 24 teams are still playing high school football in Pennsylvania and for the Lehigh Valley, just one remains. That’s Allentown Central Catholic, which has won two PIAA playoff games and needs to win two more to become state champs for the fourth time in program history. The Vikings are ranked No. 3 — up from No. 6 — in the latest state rankings produced by Eric Epler of Pennlive.com. ...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Trinity looks to take down a titan in PIAA Class 2A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — Trinity continued its magical postseason run last weekend with a 35-17 come-from-behind victory over Executive Education Charter in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. But the Shamrocks might need more than magic to defeat their next opponent in the semifinals. They face one of the most dominant...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Steel-High faces Canton in state-playoff rematch
YORK, Pa. — Steelton-Highspire's state-playoff quest continues after a dramatic last-second 42-35 victory over Northern Lehigh in Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal. A rematch with the team that ended their postseason run last year. Steel-High will face District 4 champion Canton Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shamokin High School.
Cruce Brookins leads Steel Valley to 34-14 win over Beaver Falls in WPIAL 2A championship game
The quarterback ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the win
Countdown to tipoff: Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball has the pieces for its own PIAA run
The Allentown Central Catholic football team will play in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School,. The Vikings boys basketball season will begin 20 hours later with a game against Cardinal O’Hara at Rockne Hall. Both programs have won three state championships and both always carry high expectations and those expectations won’t change for the Vikings this winter on ...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Bishop McDevitt faces District 2 champ Crestwood in Class 4A state semis
YORK, Pa. — Fresh off an impressive victory over Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 4A title game, Bishop McDevitt will have little time to rest on its laurels. The Crusaders held Central's powerful offense to just 63 yards and zero points on its way to a 40-0 victory last week, but they'll face another dangerous attack in the state semifinals Friday night.
Belle Vernon football team brings in temporary lights after power outage threatens practice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Belle Vernon Area football team is known for its electric offense -- but they were almost left in the dark on Tuesday night.On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.However, on Tuesday night at James Weir Stadium, a downed utility pole threatened practice, as power in the area was knocked out.Practice didn't end for Belle Vernon, though, as temporary lights were brought in on short notice from Lighthouse Electric and United Rentals and the Leopards carried on. Should the Leopards win their semifinal matchup on Friday night at Central Cambria High School, they'll advance to the 3A State Championship game, which will be hosted at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball preseason breakdown
It’s become a common theme to list Chartiers Valley among the preseason favorites for the WPIAL Class 5A title. This year, though, the Colts are notably missing from that group. Chartiers Valley, which won the WPIAL 5A title in 2017, ’19, ’20 and ’21 and finished as the district...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Cocalico faces Pine-Richland in PIAA Class 5A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — When an underdog team keeps winning week after week, how long does it take before people stop referring to them as "the underdogs?" That's a question worth pondering when you consider Cocalico's magical run to the District 3 Class 5A championship, which peaked with last Friday's 34-14 victory over Exeter.
KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 13
The WPIAL champions have all been crowned following a great day of football at Acrisure Stadium Friday. While it takes a team to win a title, four players put up championship worthy individual performances to bring home the gold.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A wrestlers to watch in 2022-23
The senior captured his second PIAA title by dominating Mason Leiphart of Dover, 12-3, in the 120-pound finals last season. He was the 106-pound champion in 2020. Kilkeary (102-12, 46-2) was the WPIAL champion in 2021 and placed third at the PIAA tournament in 2021. He signed with Ohio State.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's strong senior core set to lead the Red Knights into 2022-23 season
READING, Pa. - The Reading High School boys basketball team is poised to make another run in the 2022-23 season. The Red Knights entering this season as both Berks and District III-6A defending champs. The Red Knights return one of the best back courts in the county with Ruben Rodriguez...
