PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Belle Vernon Area football team is known for its electric offense -- but they were almost left in the dark on Tuesday night.On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.However, on Tuesday night at James Weir Stadium, a downed utility pole threatened practice, as power in the area was knocked out.Practice didn't end for Belle Vernon, though, as temporary lights were brought in on short notice from Lighthouse Electric and United Rentals and the Leopards carried on. Should the Leopards win their semifinal matchup on Friday night at Central Cambria High School, they'll advance to the 3A State Championship game, which will be hosted at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO