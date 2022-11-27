ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A wrestling preview: Waynesburg still the team to beat

Waynesburg is looking for its fourth consecutive WPIAL Class 3A team title after overcoming numerous obstacles last season. A serious arm injury kept senior Cole Homet from competing in all but three matches, and weight problems kept the Raiders from having their strongest lineup. Still, they found a way to win another title, defeating Connellsville, 35-18, in the finals.
WAYNESBURG, PA
The Morning Call

State football rankings: Allentown Central Catholic up to No. 3 in 4A, but must face No. 1 on Friday

Just 24 teams are still playing high school football in Pennsylvania and for the Lehigh Valley, just one remains. That’s Allentown Central Catholic, which has won two PIAA playoff games and needs to win two more to become state champs for the fourth time in program history. The Vikings are ranked No. 3 — up from No. 6 — in the latest state rankings produced by Eric Epler of Pennlive.com. ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Steel-High faces Canton in state-playoff rematch

YORK, Pa. — Steelton-Highspire's state-playoff quest continues after a dramatic last-second 42-35 victory over Northern Lehigh in Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal. A rematch with the team that ended their postseason run last year. Steel-High will face District 4 champion Canton Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shamokin High School.
CANTON, PA
The Morning Call

Countdown to tipoff: Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball has the pieces for its own PIAA run

The Allentown Central Catholic football team will play in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School,. The Vikings boys basketball season will begin 20 hours later with a game against Cardinal O’Hara at Rockne Hall. Both programs have won three state championships and both always carry high expectations and those expectations won’t change for the Vikings this winter on ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Bishop McDevitt faces District 2 champ Crestwood in Class 4A state semis

YORK, Pa. — Fresh off an impressive victory over Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 4A title game, Bishop McDevitt will have little time to rest on its laurels. The Crusaders held Central's powerful offense to just 63 yards and zero points on its way to a 40-0 victory last week, but they'll face another dangerous attack in the state semifinals Friday night.
WYNCOTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Belle Vernon football team brings in temporary lights after power outage threatens practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Belle Vernon Area football team is known for its electric offense -- but they were almost left in the dark on Tuesday night.On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.However, on Tuesday night at James Weir Stadium, a downed utility pole threatened practice, as power in the area was knocked out.Practice didn't end for Belle Vernon, though, as temporary lights were brought in on short notice from Lighthouse Electric and United Rentals and the Leopards carried on. Should the Leopards win their semifinal matchup on Friday night at Central Cambria High School, they'll advance to the 3A State Championship game, which will be hosted at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. 
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A wrestlers to watch in 2022-23

The senior captured his second PIAA title by dominating Mason Leiphart of Dover, 12-3, in the 120-pound finals last season. He was the 106-pound champion in 2020. Kilkeary (102-12, 46-2) was the WPIAL champion in 2021 and placed third at the PIAA tournament in 2021. He signed with Ohio State.

