Storm drops about a foot of snow on Beaver Creek’s Birds of Prey course ahead of World Cup race weekend
While skiers and snowboarders were out enjoying the powder, the Vail Valley Foundation’s Talon Crew was hard at work on Tuesday morning clearing off the Birds of Prey Alpine ski race track at Beaver Creek. The Birds of Prey World Cup races are scheduled to begin on Friday and...
Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball Thursday
What: Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball. When: Thursday, Dec. 1, doors at 7 p.m. Ready to get a little merry and dress in your best for a night on the town this holiday season? Exchange the flannel for festive threads and head to the Backcountry Ball hosted by the Gore Range Gravity Alliance this Thursday night at Shakedown Bar.
Brian Rice soars to new heights in Warren Miller film￼
Brian Rice has monumental goals. The primary one is to attend the 2026 Winter Games in Italy and become the first African American snowboarder to compete in the Olympics. Over the past few years, as the 17-year-old professional snowboarder tracks toward this goal, he’s had a number of significant milestones, moves and achievements. This includes training with Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, moving to Copper Mountain from Detroit, competing in his first World Cup, earning a number of medals around the world in Big Air and Slopestyle events, and this year, becoming one of the featured athletes in Warren Miller’s 2022 feature film “Daymaker.”
Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years
The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
Tuesday training runs canceled at Birds of Prey World Cup; winter storm warning underway
Tuesday’s World Cup training runs have been canceled at Beaver Creek as a winter storm warning has been issued for the area. Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup training runs are still scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday at Beaver Creek. The National Weather Service...
Time machine: 30 years ago, Snag Park enjoyed by skiers and snowboarders on Vail Mountain following 30-acre clearing project
The new Hotel Talisa opened to guests after an 18-month renovation project. The hotel, formerly Vail Cascade Resort & Spa, was purchased by Los Angeles-based Laurus Corp. in late 2015, the Vail Daily reported. “When Laurus first announced the renovation project in early 2016, the work was expected to take...
Summit County ski areas rise and fall on Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine’s best ski area lists
Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
Cottonwood Pass closed for winter season
Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley is now closed for the remainder of the winter season from mile marker 2.5 in Gypsum to mile marker 12.5. The road will reopen in April 2023 or when conditions allow. An announcement will be made when Cottonwood...
A race to the finish for Buttermilk’s base overhaul
With less than a month to go before Buttermilk’s Opening Day, a small army is marching toward the completion of a $23-million overhaul of the base of the ski area. The first goal is to have a fully-renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge restaurant, formerly known as Bumps, be open to the public on Dec. 17, according to Dana Dalla Betta, senior project manager for Aspen Skiing Co.
Vail’s slide in resort rankings has no impact on visitation, business leaders say
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Letter: A culture killer for Vail
To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement introducing more people to the great outdoors
Eagle County is an outdoor destination. But getting all who want into the great outdoors can be a challenge. It’s Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement’s job to open doors to the outdoors. Program managers recently provided the Eagle County Board of Commissioners with a program update. Eagle Valley Outdoor...
Vail Comedy Show brings Mike Stanley to Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle Nov. 29
When: Nov. 29, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Tuesday, Nov. 29 for a special pop-up show featuring Mike Stanley at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle. “This will be our second show in Eagle, and we love doing shows there,...
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Carnes: Polls mean everything or … um, nothing
“Polls are meaningless, the bane of every marketer’s existence.”. So says the marketer whose product just polled poorly. “No, no, it’s not just my product, but all polls are designed to favor one product over another, whether purposely constructed in such a biased way or not. It’s just not fair I tell you.”
Local liquor stores prepare for increased competition after Proposition 125 passes
After two weeks where results were too close to call, the Associated Press announced that Proposition 125, which allows the sale of wine at grocery and convenience stores, passed by a razor-thin margin of 50.6% to 49.4%. This vote aligns Colorado policy with the vast majority of the U.S., as it is the 40th state to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores.
Salomone: Holiday happiness for the angler in your life￼
It’s that time of year again. White lights adorn evergreens in classic holiday fashion. The infamous Friday sales following Thursday’s gluttony are upon us as well. Shoppers with a question mark beside their favorite angler need to look no further than the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop in Edwards to fill every need. Whether the gift is a big hit item, an angler-focused specialty item or a stocking stuffed full of necessities and consumables that you are looking for. Angler-centered gifts are unique unexpected surprises to find under the Christmas tree.
