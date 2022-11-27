ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball Thursday

What: Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball. When: Thursday, Dec. 1, doors at 7 p.m. Ready to get a little merry and dress in your best for a night on the town this holiday season? Exchange the flannel for festive threads and head to the Backcountry Ball hosted by the Gore Range Gravity Alliance this Thursday night at Shakedown Bar.
VAIL, CO
Brian Rice soars to new heights in Warren Miller film￼

Brian Rice has monumental goals. The primary one is to attend the 2026 Winter Games in Italy and become the first African American snowboarder to compete in the Olympics. Over the past few years, as the 17-year-old professional snowboarder tracks toward this goal, he’s had a number of significant milestones, moves and achievements. This includes training with Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, moving to Copper Mountain from Detroit, competing in his first World Cup, earning a number of medals around the world in Big Air and Slopestyle events, and this year, becoming one of the featured athletes in Warren Miller’s 2022 feature film “Daymaker.”
VAIL, CO
Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years

The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
VAIL, CO
Cottonwood Pass closed for winter season

Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley is now closed for the remainder of the winter season from mile marker 2.5 in Gypsum to mile marker 12.5. The road will reopen in April 2023 or when conditions allow. An announcement will be made when Cottonwood...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
A race to the finish for Buttermilk’s base overhaul

With less than a month to go before Buttermilk’s Opening Day, a small army is marching toward the completion of a $23-million overhaul of the base of the ski area. The first goal is to have a fully-renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge restaurant, formerly known as Bumps, be open to the public on Dec. 17, according to Dana Dalla Betta, senior project manager for Aspen Skiing Co.
ASPEN, CO
Vail’s slide in resort rankings has no impact on visitation, business leaders say

Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
VAIL, CO
Letter: A culture killer for Vail

To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
VAIL, CO
Carnes: Polls mean everything or … um, nothing

“Polls are meaningless, the bane of every marketer’s existence.”. So says the marketer whose product just polled poorly. “No, no, it’s not just my product, but all polls are designed to favor one product over another, whether purposely constructed in such a biased way or not. It’s just not fair I tell you.”
VAIL, CO
Salomone: Holiday happiness for the angler in your life￼

It’s that time of year again. White lights adorn evergreens in classic holiday fashion. The infamous Friday sales following Thursday’s gluttony are upon us as well. Shoppers with a question mark beside their favorite angler need to look no further than the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop in Edwards to fill every need. Whether the gift is a big hit item, an angler-focused specialty item or a stocking stuffed full of necessities and consumables that you are looking for. Angler-centered gifts are unique unexpected surprises to find under the Christmas tree.
EDWARDS, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

