Montgomery, AL

AL.com

3 former Alabama teammates win NFL Week 12 awards

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott were teammates at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. On Wednesday, the former Crimson Tide players were together again when the NFL announced its Player of the Week awards for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans

Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiples messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AUBURN, AL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Josh Jacobs runs into record books with 86-yard OT run to beat Seahawks, capping 303 total-yards day

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable on the injury report this week and was limited in practice on Friday due to a calf problem. Despite the injury, Jacobs not only played against the Seattle Seahawks, but had a game all running backs dream of having. The 24-year-old rushed for 229 on 33 touches with two rushing touchdowns, including the 86-yard game-winner in overtime, and had six receptions for 74 yards.
AL.com

What is UAB football getting in new head coach Trent Dilfer?

The reports started coming out late Tuesday night and in the end, it was confirmed that former NFL quarterback and Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) coach Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach for the UAB football program. The former Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL analyst for the NFL...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Yardbarker

Josh Jacobs Has Great Game Following Encounter With Nasty Fan

It turns out that Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs got some extra motivation on Sunday, as if he needed more. Jacobs is looking to get paid this offseason, and while that’s plenty of reason to play hard, a Seattle fan gave him an extra shot in the arm.
AL.com

Chicago Bears put Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney on IR

The Chicago Bears lost more than a game on Sunday. The NFL team’s leading receiver and top tackler went down with injuries in Chicago’s 31-10 defeat by the New York Jets, and the Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with lacerated kidney

Losing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is a tough pill to swallow. He led the NFL in interceptions prior to the injury and had single-handedly changed the confidence in the safety position. After being acquired late into the offseason in a trade with the Saints, CJGJ has fit in perfectly and been a true difference-maker in the secondary.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

