Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
Josh Jacobs caps historically productive game with 86-yard overtime touchdown
Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:20 left in overtime to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and cap a historic day for the former Alabama running back on Sunday. Jacobs had the second-longest overtime touchdown run in NFL history...
Alabama NFL roundup: Brian Robinson Jr. hits 100 for Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. said he tolerates “the little bit of pain that I have going on personally just to be out on the field.” And he’s not talking about a football injury. On Aug. 28, the former Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Alabama standout was shot...
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
3 former Alabama teammates win NFL Week 12 awards
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott were teammates at Alabama in 2016 and 2017. On Wednesday, the former Crimson Tide players were together again when the NFL announced its Player of the Week awards for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Matt Rhule says Carolina Panthers’ poor communication to blame for failure as head coach
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has already found a new job, however, he has some thoughts about what
Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans
Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
Assessing Hugh Freeze the recruiter and what it means for Auburn football
The newest head coach of the Auburn Tigers needed a track record of gathering talent in the always-competitive Southeastern Conference. The Plains hasn’t welcomed a top-10 class since 2017 and no five-star has chosen Auburn in four cycles. Enter Hugh Freeze. With the various investigations into his misconduct has...
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiples messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Tom Brady on Jalen Hurts: ‘He’s playing at a very, very high level’
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night drew plenty of praise from football analysts, including seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady. Both players are quarterbacks for division-leading teams in the NFC. Brady’s Tampa...
UAB expected to hire former NFL QB Trent Dilfer as head coach
UAB is expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach, sources told AL.com. The deal has not been finalized but it is expected to in the coming days. Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, currently serves as a high school football...
Raiders' Josh Jacobs runs into record books with 86-yard OT run to beat Seahawks, capping 303 total-yards day
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable on the injury report this week and was limited in practice on Friday due to a calf problem. Despite the injury, Jacobs not only played against the Seattle Seahawks, but had a game all running backs dream of having. The 24-year-old rushed for 229 on 33 touches with two rushing touchdowns, including the 86-yard game-winner in overtime, and had six receptions for 74 yards.
What is UAB football getting in new head coach Trent Dilfer?
The reports started coming out late Tuesday night and in the end, it was confirmed that former NFL quarterback and Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) coach Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach for the UAB football program. The former Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL analyst for the NFL...
Steelers-Colts live stream (11/28): How to watch Monday Night Football online, TV, time
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts face off on Monday, Nov. 28. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career.
Josh Jacobs Has Great Game Following Encounter With Nasty Fan
It turns out that Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs got some extra motivation on Sunday, as if he needed more. Jacobs is looking to get paid this offseason, and while that’s plenty of reason to play hard, a Seattle fan gave him an extra shot in the arm.
Chicago Bears put Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney on IR
The Chicago Bears lost more than a game on Sunday. The NFL team’s leading receiver and top tackler went down with injuries in Chicago’s 31-10 defeat by the New York Jets, and the Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
Report: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with lacerated kidney
Losing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is a tough pill to swallow. He led the NFL in interceptions prior to the injury and had single-handedly changed the confidence in the safety position. After being acquired late into the offseason in a trade with the Saints, CJGJ has fit in perfectly and been a true difference-maker in the secondary.
