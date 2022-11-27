Read full article on original website
World Cup: USA downs Iran, advances to knockout round; Get your USMNT gear now
The US soccer team isn’t done. Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. You can support the Red, White and Blue with team apparel from Fanatics.
Iran threatened families of soccer team ahead of World Cup match with US
Iran has threatened the families of its soccer team with torture and imprisonment if the players fail to “behave” ahead of the World Cup match against the United State on Tuesday, according to a CNN report. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Iranian players...
What time is US-Iran match today? Live stream, how to watch World Cup online, TV, time
The United States and Iran meet Tuesday, Nov. 29 in a World Cup match that is essentially an elimination game for the US. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match...
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane, reportedly ‘in and out of consciousness;’ WR reacts on Twitter
Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL free agent, was removed by authorities from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday. “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously...
Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans
Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on TV & live stream
How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on UK TV and streaming services.
Hugh Freeze denies report he had to relinquish control of Twitter account with Auburn
Hugh Freeze denied a report that he agreed to relinquish control of his social media accounts upon accepting the head coaching position at Auburn. On Monday evening, after Auburn announced the hiring of Freeze, Sports Illustrated reported that Freeze agreed to hand over control of his accounts. Freeze has been known in the past to reach out to critics on Twitter in particular, including a well-documented instance involving a former Liberty student.
NBC Sports
Tunisia vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Tunisia need a win and help as they clash with reigning World Cup champions France in their Group D finale. With France already through to the last 16 of the World Cup courtesy of their two wins so far against Australia and Denmark, Didier Deschamps may rest a few key players for this game. That will give Tunisia hope and after their 0-0 draw against Denmark and their narrow 1-0 defeat to Australia, they’ve been in both games but just can’t find that finishing touch in the final third.
Charles Barkley guarantees USMNT knockout stage victory over Netherlands
Charles Barkley is all in on the USMNT during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and delivered one of his infamous guarantees.
Caesars promo code: Redeem $1,250 free bet on any World Cup game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The final game of the World Cup group stage always provides nerve-racking, thrilling entertainment, and Caesars promo code GETFULL guarantees first-bet insurance of...
