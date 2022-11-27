ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start

This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game

The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
AL.com

College Football Awards Show finalists released, Alabama has 1

The annual College Football Awards Show has seen a considerable Alabama influence over the years. That won’t be the case this time around. Linebacker Will Anderson is the only finalist of the group as one of three up for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the national defensive player of the year. The other finalists are Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Tuli Tuipulotu of USC.
tdalabamamag.com

How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
WNCT

State high school football playoffs: Regional finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
