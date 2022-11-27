Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
CFP rankings live stream (11/29): How to watch online, TV, time; Will Alabama, Ohio State be No. 5?
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The rankings will be unveiled by the 12-member selection committee, which is charged with the task of choosing the four semifinal teams that will play for a berth in the national championship team.
Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start
This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game
The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 North Carolina
The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked North Carolina, 103-101, in four overtimes on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters both in person and Zoom. Below is a full...
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
UNC's completes huge comeback to knock off No. 5 Iowa State and win the PKI Title
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 8 North Carolina women's basketball team fought back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 Sunday evening at the Moda Center in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Junior Deja Kelly led UNC with 29 points, 22 of...
College Football Awards Show finalists released, Alabama has 1
The annual College Football Awards Show has seen a considerable Alabama influence over the years. That won’t be the case this time around. Linebacker Will Anderson is the only finalist of the group as one of three up for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the national defensive player of the year. The other finalists are Ivan Pace Jr. of Cincinnati and Tuli Tuipulotu of USC.
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
tdalabamamag.com
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Erases 17-Point Deficit, Wins Phil Knight Invitational Title
At least one UNC basketball team had a happy holiday weekend. The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team claimed the Phil Knight Invitational title Sunday night, defeating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. The result is...
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
UAB expected to hire former NFL QB Trent Dilfer as head coach
UAB is expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach, sources told AL.com. The deal has not been finalized but it is expected to in the coming days. Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, currently serves as a high school football...
How to get tickets to see Blake Shelton in Birmingham this February
Blake Shelton is headed to the Magic City to preform at the Legacy Arena for his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The show is scheduled to kick off Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean set to preform. Prices for the Birmingham...
State high school football playoffs: Regional finals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
