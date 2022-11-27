This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.

