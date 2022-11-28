Read full article on original website
Names released of fatalities in two-vehicle crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Names have been released of the two people who died last Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
2 people killed in Hutchinson Co. crash identified
SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — The two people who were killed in a crash on November 22 north of Scotland have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve. The semi-truck and trailer struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
Police: 25 car accidents reported after first significant snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to 25 car accidents across the city this morning. None of the accidents resulted in serious injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said this is about the number of accidents that officers would be expected after the first significant snowfall as drivers get used to traveling through the snow again. The 25 accidents took place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Fatal semi vs. pedestrian crash reported in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported one person died early Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck north of North Sioux City. According to the DPS report, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on I-29 around 5 a.m....
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY TRUCK ON INTERSTATE 29
A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN WAS KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A CONSTRUCTION SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILERS AS SHE WALKED ALONG INTERSTATE 29 EARLY SATURDAY IN UNION COUNTY. THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS THE 39-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WAS WALKING IN THE DRIVING LANE ON I-29 JUST BEFORE 5 A.M. SATURDAY A MILE NORTH OF NORTH SIOUX CITY WHEN SHE WAS STRUCK BY THE VEHICLE.
Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County
Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Dog shot during alleged drug deal gone wrong, officials say
A Sioux City teen was arrested after he allegedly shot a pet dog during a robbery.
Woman dies after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
A woman died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
A Slippery Commute
Icy conditions this morning contributed to this rollover accident on Highway 60 near Seney. A second vehicle also crashed. The State Patrol, Plymouth County Sheriffs Department, and Le Mars Fire Rescue are at the scene. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for today until 6 pm. Up to four...
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
Two charged after traffic stop in Ashton
ASHTON—Two people were arrested following a traffic stop shortly after midnight into Saturday, Nov. 26, on 230th Street at Northwest Boulevard in Ashton. The arrest of 24-year-old Josh Robert Titus of Spirit Lake and 24-year-old Sydnee Lynn Johnson of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Ford Fusion for an equipment violation, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SFPD: 25 crashes Tuesday morning as snow fell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowy, slick road conditions in and around Sioux Falls caused delays and 25 crashes as more than 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals range from just over an inch up to four inches in some areas. Bonesteel 3″. Burke 4″. Crooks...
B&G Milkyway to add large south Sioux Falls location
South Sioux Falls will be getting a big B&G Milkyway next year. Aberson Development is franchising the popular ice cream and treat shop and will be developing its location on the northeast corner of 69th Street and Cliff Avenue. “B&G is an absolute staple of this community, so for my...
