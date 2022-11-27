Read full article on original website
Police explain why Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from plane Sunday morning
Police explained why free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of a plane on Sunday morning in Miami that was bound for Los Angeles.
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Breaking: Police Release Statement On Odell Beckham Incident
Miami-Dade Police have released a statement on the Odell Beckham Jr. airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to reports, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off a plane in Florida on Sunday morning. Beckham Jr. was then seen walking through the airport with police officers. Miami-Dade Police have since...
Erin Andrews Has 2-Word Description Of Patrick Mahomes
Erin Andrews was on the call for Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Rams. Kansas City topped Los Angeles, though Patrick Mahomes didn't have his best game. He was brutally honest with Andrews following the game. "We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw...
Watch: Man picks fight with Terrell Owens outside CVS
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens still trains like a professional athlete, and he got a chance to show off how good of shape he’s in Saturday evening.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Look: Tom Brady Not Happy With Camera Operator Sunday
A cameraman got a little too close for Tom Brady's comfort during Sunday's game. As the Buccaneers offense huddled around their QB coming out of the break, Brady waved off the camera operator before calling the play. "Gotta give our mans some space," FOX's NFL team laughed. The moment began...
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior
NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terrell Owens gets into fight with man outside Los Angeles-area drug store
Terrell Owens got into a fist fight with a man outside a Los Angeles-area CVS on Saturday. Owens was trying to keep the peace between a 49ers fan and the man.
NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video
There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Odell Beckham Jr. Sparks Concern After Passing out on Plane
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport on Sunday after the flight crew was concerned about his health. Beckham, 30, was "in and out of consciousness" on the plane, according to police, and initially refused to leave. The free-agent star has not played this season as he is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl LVI in February.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Telling Comment
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are divorced, but all love is not lost between them. The legendary NFL quarterback and the prominent supermodel got divorced earlier this year. But while the popular couple is divorced, they are still on decent terms. This week, Brady paid tribute to his oldest son,...
Rally skunk? Fans surprised by critter in stands during Browns-Bucs game
Fans in Section 140 spotted a skunk walking the stairs casually as fans recorded it making its way through the stadium.
Odell Beckham Jr. Booted Off Flight After Losing Consciousness
Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight as it prepared to leave the Miami airport on Sunday—after cops said he caused concern by slipping in and out of consciousness. The incident forced the flight to stay on the tarmac, police told TMZ. Beckham’s state began to worry the flight crew as they tried to get him to put his seatbelt on, prompting a police call to the American Airlines flight. Once they arrived, Beckham reportedly regained consciousness and refused to deplane—leading everyone else to exit first before officers booted him. Beckham eventually booked another flight and escaped...
Former LA Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill,...
