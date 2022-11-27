ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Not Happy With Camera Operator Sunday

A cameraman got a little too close for Tom Brady's comfort during Sunday's game. As the Buccaneers offense huddled around their QB coming out of the break, Brady waved off the camera operator before calling the play. "Gotta give our mans some space," FOX's NFL team laughed. The moment began...
OHIO STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Odell Beckham Jr. Sparks Concern After Passing out on Plane

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport on Sunday after the flight crew was concerned about his health. Beckham, 30, was "in and out of consciousness" on the plane, according to police, and initially refused to leave. The free-agent star has not played this season as he is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl LVI in February.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Telling Comment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are divorced, but all love is not lost between them. The legendary NFL quarterback and the prominent supermodel got divorced earlier this year. But while the popular couple is divorced, they are still on decent terms. This week, Brady paid tribute to his oldest son,...
TheDailyBeast

Odell Beckham Jr. Booted Off Flight After Losing Consciousness

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight as it prepared to leave the Miami airport on Sunday—after cops said he caused concern by slipping in and out of consciousness. The incident forced the flight to stay on the tarmac, police told TMZ. Beckham’s state began to worry the flight crew as they tried to get him to put his seatbelt on, prompting a police call to the American Airlines flight. Once they arrived, Beckham reportedly regained consciousness and refused to deplane—leading everyone else to exit first before officers booted him. Beckham eventually booked another flight and escaped...
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy