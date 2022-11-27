Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Related
Below .500 and out of playoff position, the Florida Panthers begin a pivotal road trip
More than a quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season is done and if it ended today, the Florida Panthers would not be in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Yardbarker
Mitchell Marner extends points streak as Leafs sweep road trip
Mitchell Marner stretched his point streak to 17 games with a second-period goal and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs completed a sweep of a four-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Marner has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during the point...
Yardbarker
Hertl scores twice as Sharks rout Canadiens
Tomas Hertl scored two goals and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist to lead the Sharks in a 4-0 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Matt Nieto also scored for the Sharks, who received two assists from Kevin Labanc, while Kaapo Kahkonen (3-5-2) made 28 saves to post his first shutout of the season.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Road Warriors, Schmaltz is Back & Crouse Catching Fire
25-year-old Crouse leads the team with 10 goals as Schmaltz has scored in three straight games. November is in the books for the Arizona Coyotes. Though a few days remain in the calendar month, the team doesn't take the ice for a game again until this Thursday, Dec. 1, in Los Angeles. Arizona posted a 5-5-2 record in the month, and is preparing for the final leg of its 14-game road trip before returning to the friendly confines of Mullett Arena on Dec. 9.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from the Predators 2-1 OT Win Over the Ducks
The atmosphere at Bridgestone Arena was energetic for a Tuesday night as the Nashville Predators returned to the ice after their last two home games were postponed due to flooding at the Arena. While the 2-1 overtime win over a struggling Anaheim Ducks team may appear underwhelming according to the scoreboard, there was a lot to like from the Predators' performance.
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for the start of the Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game homestand
The Abbotsford Canucks’ six-game Canadian road trip started poorly, got better, then finished worse. After splitting their series against the Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies, the Farm visited the Calgary Wranglers, where they played out two games that finished almost identically to our prediction in last week’s preview!
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers
New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
Avalanche get shut out for second time this season
Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night."No, it's not just another game," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "I think the message we're trying to send here is make them worry about us. They're the defending Stanley Cup champions. They're a great hockey team."We're starting to realize that when we play the right way, and we play the way we're supposed to play, and play together, we're a very good hockey club. The message is more about us and the way we want...
Yardbarker
Sabres place Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers
If Sheahan clears, his contract will be terminated and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. The Sabres will also be off the hook for his contract. Sheahan inked a one-year contract worth $950k with the Sabres back in August. He cleared through regular waivers in October and has gone back and forth between the Sabres and the Rochester Americans, the team’s AHL affiliate. He’s played eight games this season, two with the Sabres and six with the Americans.
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 67-57 loss to Virginia Tech
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke with the media following the Gophers 67-57 loss at Virginia Tech. Here is everything Ben Johnson had to say. What about the Virginia Tech defense made it a tough shooting day for you guys?. Ben Johnson: “I thought they did a pretty good job...
Comments / 0