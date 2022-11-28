Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Not Changing Plan For Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns Despite Issue At Survivor Series WarGames
Roman Reigns’ sheer dominance in WWE is well-documented by this point, and he is truly revered by fans and pro wrestlers alike. He was also part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Tribal Chief was mad at Kevin Owens for a very good reason after the match, but that doesn’t mean WWE will be changing their plans for Kevin Owens going forward.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Reveals “John Cena’s Guys” Included Two Current AEW Stars
EC3 originally joined WWE in 2009, appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT. At the time WWE’s third brand was still presented as a reality TV show, while John Cena took an interest in the young black and gold brand during this period. Cena’s interest in NXT famously...
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
PWMania
Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status
Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Possibly Leaving The Company Soon
All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers over the last few years, but it looks like at least one popular tag team could be parting ways with the promottion. Dax Harwood of FTR recently spoke to Fightful Select about his AEW status and he noted that he...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Muted Crowd Chant During Survivor Series
The annual Survivor Series premium live event has come and gone and this year fans saw Ronda Rousey defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi at the event. During the match fans referenced a former SmackDown Women’s Champion when they chanted for Sasha Banks, and Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE muted the chants.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Discusses Working With a Young Triple H While in WCW
Back in 1994 while working for WCW, Ricky Steamboat met a young up and comer that went by the name of Jean-Paul Levesque. Steamboat knew that Levesque had star potential after the match was over. Jean-Paul Levesque, of course, joined the WWE in 1995 as Hunter Hearst Helmsley then eventually became Triple H and the rest in history.
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett On Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, BG James Going Back To WWE
On a recent episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed the formation of Ring Ka King, a wrestling promotion that was shown in India and working through some issues with Impact on using talent. Some highlights are below. On How Ring Ka King Got Started: “I think 2010...
stillrealtous.com
Controversial WWE Star Reportedly Returns To The Company
You never know who might return to WWE nowadays and it seems that the company is once again working with Brian Kendrick. Fightful Select reports that Brian Kendrick and Jason Jordan both worked as producers for the SmackDown Women’s Title match at Survivor Series on Saturday night. Brian Kendrick...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Set For Very Big Push
The WWE Monday Night Raw roster is loaded with talent at the moment and The Judgment Day have been getting a lot of TV time in recent months. Rhea Ripley has been one of the highlights of The Judgement Day’s run so far and it seems that WWE management has taken notice.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Angelo Dawkins Off Television Due To Montez Ford’s Injury
The Street Profits, the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, worked hard to become one of the mainstays of WWE’s tag team division. In fact, they were seemly irreplaceable as a tag team for many. WWE saw it this way as well, as they took Angelo Dawkins off WWE television after Ford was injured. Montez Ford was out of action for several weeks. He was seen wearing a walking boot for a while which made fans wonder about his injury status.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James, Nick Aldis, And Conrad Thompson Announce Australian Endeavor
Since his stint with the NWA came to a sudden, and very acrimonious conclusion, many have been wondering what Nick Aldis' next move would be. Could the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion wind up in AEW? WWE? World of Sport's latest revival? Elsewhere? Regardless of what people expected, few, if any, would've predicted Aldis' next project would be in the land down under.
