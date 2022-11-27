Read full article on original website
Decatur police identify two dead in apartment homicide
Decatur police have identified two men who were found dead Sunday afternoon in an apartment. According to police, Quinton Lamon Owens, 42, and Codey Ray Schepp, 29, were found inside an apartment Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, said Irene Cardenas-Martinez, the department’s...
Decatur Police identify men found dead Sunday
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has identified two men found dead at a local apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Boaz man, woman killed in three-vehicle crash
The names of two people killed in a crash in Boaz on Tuesday night have been released.
Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting
Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Huntsville shooting
Police responded to the 100 block of Indiana Street, where the shooting allegedly took place. The investigation is ongoing.
WAFF
Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police on scene of death investigation
Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
WAAY-TV
Muscle Shoals Police: Argument between brothers ends in assault, shots fired
Two men are in Huntsville Hospital after one was assaulted and the other was shot Monday night. According to Muscle Shoals Police, investigators responded to a shots-fired call about 8:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Wilson Dam Road and Pershing Avenue. Detectives say they found two victims, one with...
WAAY-TV
Decatur police identify Sunday shooting victims; residents discuss concerns about city's safety
Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex. Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW. Police have not said whether there...
Argument between brothers leads to shooting, police say
The Muscle Shoals Police Department is investigating a shooting after a fight between brothers on Monday night.
WAFF
Muscle Shoals Police: 2 men injured in argument involving a gun
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two brothers were taken to Huntsville Hospital following an alleged argument involving a gun in Muscle Shoals on Monday evening. In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, an official with the Muscle Shoals Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call on Wilson Dam Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police respond to crash with injuries
A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham, charged with attempted murder
A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested in Birmingham and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month.
Alabama woman arrested after allegedly ramming husband’s vehicle over and over again
A Florence woman was arrested after police say she rammed her husband's vehicle several times on Monday.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County Sheriff's Office safely locates missing elderly man
UPDATE: Mr. Pierce has been located in Fort Payne and is being reunited with his family. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing Hartselle man. Roy James Pierce, 77, was last heard from Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m. The sheriff's office says he sent a text...
HPD: Two arrested after police chase on Monday
A police chase involving the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) ended with a crash and two people arrested on Monday afternoon.
Hanceville man charged for alleged Cullman robbery
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made in connection to a robbery in the Holly Pond area in Cullman. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Shannon Nickens, 36, of Hanceville with robbery. Nickens was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested on Nov. 26 for unrelated warrants. An investigation continued and sufficient […]
Suspect identified in Sparkman Drive Walmart shooting
The Huntsville Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart on Sunday, but they are still working to locate him.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue: Greenhill Dr. house fire results in no injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a residential structure fire Monday night. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire was a residential structure fire on Greenhill Dr. Units responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. An...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 29
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. burglary-3rd degree, theft of property-1st degree, theft of property-2nd degree, criminal mischief-1st degree; Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales; Hwy 157; 2017 For Mustang, 2017 Chevy Camaro, pistol, damaged property.
AL.com
