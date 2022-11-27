ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

AL.com

Decatur police identify two dead in apartment homicide

Decatur police have identified two men who were found dead Sunday afternoon in an apartment. According to police, Quinton Lamon Owens, 42, and Codey Ray Schepp, 29, were found inside an apartment Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, said Irene Cardenas-Martinez, the department’s...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting

Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police on scene of death investigation

Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Muscle Shoals Police: 2 men injured in argument involving a gun

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two brothers were taken to Huntsville Hospital following an alleged argument involving a gun in Muscle Shoals on Monday evening. In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, an official with the Muscle Shoals Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call on Wilson Dam Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police respond to crash with injuries

A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
FLORENCE, AL
CBS 42

Hanceville man charged for alleged Cullman robbery

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made in connection to a robbery in the Holly Pond area in Cullman. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Shannon Nickens, 36, of Hanceville with robbery. Nickens was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested on Nov. 26 for unrelated warrants. An investigation continued and sufficient […]
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. burglary-3rd degree, theft of property-1st degree, theft of property-2nd degree, criminal mischief-1st degree; Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales; Hwy 157; 2017 For Mustang, 2017 Chevy Camaro, pistol, damaged property.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
