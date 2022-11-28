Read full article on original website
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Kyler Murray drops F-bomb during postgame press conference
Kyler Murray dropped an F-bomb while answering a question in his postgame press conference on Sunday. Murray’s Arizona Cardinals blew a lead and lost 25-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. Murray went 18/29 for 191 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Broncos’ Mike Purcell screams at Russell Wilson on sideline during loss
Even some of Russell Wilson’s own teammates may have finally had enough of the Broncos’ struggles. During the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Denver nose tackle Mike Purcell shouted at the quarterback on the team’s sideline. Broncos defenders have the right to be mad. The Broncos scored just 10 points Sunday, dropping their average points scored to 14.27 points per game this season which, if kept on that pace, would be the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns who, scored 10.1 per game. On the flip side of the ball, the...
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
Denver Broncos in disarray as fans and team turn on Russell Wilson
An on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history. Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course. State of play: This is the current state of the...
Seattle Seahawks overreactions to Game 11 loss to Las Vegas
The Seattle Seahawks let a victory slip through their hands. They will look to get off this two-game losing streak next week. Here are this week’s overreactions. The Seattle Seahawks appear to still be asleep in Seattle. They had a golden opportunity to get back into the win column by hosting the 3-7 team from Las Vegas. Seattle was coming off their bye week, and the Raiders had some internal strife.
Siemian Throws Most First Quarter Passing Yards for Bears QB
Siemian throws most first quarter passing yards this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trevor Siemian's 85 first-quarter passing yards equates to the most passing yards recorded by a Bears quarterback in the first quarter of any game this season. Siemian bested any first-quarter number Justin Fields has posted...
Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury’s time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 15 seconds left.
Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 40-34 overtime loss vs. Raiders
SEATTLE — Once division rivals, the Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders now face off sparsely in the NFL regular season. Coming out of Seattle's bye week, it was the underwhelming Raiders who lined up on the other side of the field at Lumen Field. The Seahawks struggled out of...
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
How the Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13
Here is who you should root for on Sunday for the Birds to book their ticket for the NFL postseason.
