Nice weather Monday; potential for severe weather on Tuesday

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 40S/LOWER 50S

HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-MID 70S

DISCUSSION

Well, hopefully you were all able to enjoy the beautiful weather out there today!

Good news? We're essentially going to copy and paste the forecast into Monday.

Expect a morning start in the upper 40s to lower 50s with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon as highs settle into the low-mid 70s.

The pattern will begin to turn unsettled Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance and associated surface cold front approaches from the north and west.

Next several hours GRAF model

Tuesday looks like a typical 'capped' atmosphere scenario where storms will have to overcome the 'cap' within the atmosphere to develop and grow.

If that is able to be achieved, then there is plenty of energy available for those storms to work with and they could turn strong to severe.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center already has most of Acadiana locked in for a slight, level 2 risk of severe storms.

The risk is even greater across the northern parts of the state and into Mississippi, Tennessee where greater wind shear is likely.

Tuesday Severe storm risk

All modes of severe weather will be possible.

But again, the big wild card is going to be the 'cap' and whether or not it is able to break and allow storms to form in the first place.

Rain chances could linger into early Wednesday before we dry out and turn much nicer and cooler into Thursday.

Milder conditions look to return by the weekend.

Have a great week!

