Sidney Daily News
Boys basketball: Sidney pulls away in 4th, beats Fairborn 66-40 in opener
SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t have struggled much worse than it did in the first four minutes of a season opener on Tuesday — and couldn’t have succeeded much better in the final eight minutes than it did. Sidney outscored Fairborn by 20 points in the fourth...
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats
Luke Fickell has decided to leave Cincinnati to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats. With Fickell going to Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard will have to go back to being a defensive coordinator or find a new job. Leonhard played at Wisconsin and in the NFL as a safety. Since then, he has been an assistant coach at Wisconsin, working his way up to defensive coordinator and interim head coach.
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Former Ohio State Coach Named Luke Fickell's Interim Replacement
The Cincinnati Bearcats are once again going back to the Ohio State well after losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin over the weekend. Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, Kerry Coombs, a former Buckeyes defensive coordinator, will take over as the interim in Cincy. "Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Sidney Daily News
Board approves contracts for winter coaches
SIDNEY — Supplemental coaching contracts for winter sports were approved during the Nov. 21 Sidney City Schools Board of Education. Contracts for boys basketball were given to Jon Willoughby, head coach, $9,575; Jeremy Keaton, junior varsity coach, $4,352; Scott Hicks, assistant boys coach, $5,679; Scott Shirk, freshman coach, $4,352; Sanchez McCutchins, eighth-grade coach, $1,865; and Landon Davis, seventh-grade coach, $1,451.
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
Sidney Daily News
Reds legends decorate Elmwood
NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22. They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more....
Sidney Daily News
Scholl, Siefring exchange vows
WAPAKONETA — Frances P. Scholl and Mark J. Siefring were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta on Nov. 5, 2022. The ceremony was performed by officiant Mark Hoying with music and vocals by Adam Fahncke, pianist, and Rachel Post, vocalist. Their union was celebrated with friends and family following the wedding at the Knights of Columbus in Celina.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The Tawawa Lake Club House was entered last night by some person breaking in the panels on one of the doors. They used the oars of the boats in making a fire and when they left, they took a pair of overalls belonging to Ed Johnston who takes care of the club house.
Sidney Daily News
‘In the Spirit’
TROY — When it comes to Christmas tours, Danny Gokey wants to keep it simple: Be mindful of what the season is all about. And he hopes to have a little fun, too, when he visits Troy this week for the K-Love Christmas Tour 2022 at Hobart Arena. Gokey...
Sidney Daily News
Small Business Tech Day planned
LIMA – Lisa Niekamp-Urwin, owner and founder of Tomorrow’s Technology Today, of St. Henry, an IT services company serving small business owners in Ohio and Indiana, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day on Dec. 15. The free online...
Man killed in semi crash with overhead bridge in Lima Wednesday
LIMA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a semi-truck he was driving struck the support of an overpass bridge in Lima just after noon on Wednesday. Thomas Sajna, 50, was driving southbound on I-75 when he went off the left side of the...
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
Sidney Daily News
Ellington joins local law firm
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced Christopher J. Ellington became an associate with the firm on Nov. 14. Ellington is a 2019 graduate of Ohio University and graduated as the valedictorian of his class from the Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law in 2022. He was a member of the Ohio Northern Law Review Editorial Board as research editor, the Willis Society and served as a teaching assistant for both real property and business organizations. His areas of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation and probate and estate planning.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:20 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 1000 block of East Court Street. -10:51 p.m.: crime in progress. Caleb Alizae Chrisman, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for assault. -10:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 1000...
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
