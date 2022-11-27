ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike White recorded second 3-touchdown game vs. Bears, which is two more than Zach Wilson has

By Billy Riccette
 2 days ago
If you watched Sunday’s game between the Jets and the Chicago Bears and felt unusual about seeing a quarterback throw three touchdown passes in a game, you’d be right.

Mike White threw three touchdown passes in the 31-10 win over the Bears. That was only the second time season a Jets quarterback recorded a three-touchdown day through the air. And as you might expect or recall, that other quarterback is not Zach Wilson. It was Joe Flacco’s four-touchdown game against the Browns in Week 2.

Sunday was also the second time White threw three touchdown passes in a game, also doing so in the Jets’ 34-31 upset win over the Bengals in Week 8 of the 2021 season. That just happens to be two more such games than one Zach Wilson.

Wilson has played 20 games in the NFL. He has zero games with three touchdown passes. White has two such games in just four starts.

And in just one game, White is only three touchdown passes away from taking over the team lead for the season.

Jets Passing Touchdown Leaders

Joe Flacco – 5

Zach Wilson – 4

Mike White – 3

Braxton Berrios – 1

Needless to say, there’s a good chance that within the next week or two, White will take over the lead in passing touchdowns this season and Wilson will fall to third in the category.

