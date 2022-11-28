Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Maine Woman Shares Photo That Clearly Shows a Ghost Behind Her
Earlier this week we were talking about places in Maine that our audience members have either worked or lived at that they thought might have been haunted. It didn't take long for some incredible stories, and photos, to begin pouring in. However, out of the hundreds of personal accounts people...
Earn Your Maine Stripes by Eating at These Mainer-Approved Restaurants
There's a laundry list of things that make Maine great -- the people. The wildlife. The nature. The coastal views. The lighthouses. The almost infinite amount of craft breweries. Moxie. Needhams. Whoopie Pies. And, of course, the cornucopia of delicious food created at various restaurants throughout the state. Whether you're...
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom. Yes, there are zoos all over New...
Whole Foods Maine Lobster Boycott is an Attack on a Great State
I love shopping at Whole Foods. It's a great grocery store. It has wonderful produce, an outstanding butchery, great prepared foods, and a vast selection of healthy and organic choices. It was also a huge benefit to have it during the pandemic when it offered free delivery, even to us...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
This DIY Seafood Kit Features Recipes From 7 Maine Chefs Inspired by Holiday Traditions
It’s that time of year when you spend more time with family than you do alone and constant conversations over a meal can get exhausting when you’re the one in the kitchen. Planning what food to make for a holiday feast can sometimes feel like the worst part of hosting, not to mention how expensive it is to source all the fixings.
Mainers Say These Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Southern Maine
Even though some Mainers started decorating before Thanksgiving, now that Turkey Day has officially come and gone, locals that celebrate have their eyes on all things Christmas. And generally, when decorating for Christmas, one of the first things to go up is the family Christmas tree. The big question, though,...
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
Dining Out in 1982 Portland, Maine, Was Delicious and Cheap
Remember the good old days when gas cost less than a dollar and the mall still had Woolworth?. I'm talking about the 80s, folks. It was decade of decadence, incredible music and movies, and going out to eat for less than $100. You might be saying, "Wait, Chris. There is...
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
shelterforce.org
How Portland, Maine, Passed Rent Control
When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
40 Maine Inspired Pet Names That Don’t Suck
It is always hard to come up with the perfect name for your new pet. Yes, sometimes when you adopt, your new cat, dog, guinea pig, etc. they already have a name, but it is really up to you what you would like to name them. I remember when I...
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England
Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
