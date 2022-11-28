Sooners Use Final Run to Beat Ole Miss to Win Tourney at Disney World
Oklahoma used a 7-0 run to end the game, the final surge in a game that featured nine ties and nine lead changes, and beat Mississippi 59-55 in the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Bay Lake, Florida.
Bijan Cortes sparked the Sooners off the bench with 10 points, making 4-for-4 from the field, including the basket to give OU the lead for good at 56-55 with 3:12 to play.
That was part of Oklahoma’s 7-0 run, which answered a 7-0 run by the Rebels, which had come after OU had gone on a 10-0 run.
Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 12 points, while Tanner Groves added 10 points.
OU shot 54 percent from the field, and was an efficient 4-for-7 from three-point range.
Oklahoma improves to 6-1 on the season.
The Sooners play at Villanova on Saturday at 11:00 am in the Big 12-Big East Battle.
