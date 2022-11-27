ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets players so happy for Mike White that they celebrated during his FOX postgame interview

By Billy Riccette
 2 days ago
What a difference a week can make. Last week, the Jets were deflated after a gut-punching loss to the New England Patriots thanks to a game-winning punt-return touchdown. Quarterback Zach Wilson completed just nine of 22 passes for 77 yards and nobody was celebrating.

Fast forward to Sunday. Mike White takes over at quarterback, goes 22/28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns and the Jets scored a much-needed, 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

If you needed any proof that the Jets were thrilled not only for the victory but for their new quarterback, look no further than after the game on FOX.

White is being interviewed by FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver. At least, she’s trying to interview him because here comes White’s teammates to celebrate in the middle of the interview. Oliver was able to finish the interview, but needless to say, the Jets were ready to party and could hardly contain themselves.

