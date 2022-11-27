Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
The Hoop Collective: Clippers are pot committed to Kawhi, Giannis vs. free throws and Warriors aw...
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. One of the most famous hands in televised poker history took place in 2007 on a show called "High Stakes Poker," which featured high-end cash games. In the heat...
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Revealed
Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George traveled with the LA Clippers on their two-game road trip that begins in Portland on Tuesday night. The star duo has struggled with injuries since joining forces in 2019, and have once again been sidelined at the same time. Having not made the trip to Portland, both players will be out on Tuesday night vs. the Trail Blazers.
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112
L.A. CLIPPERS (118) Mann 3-8 3-4 11, Morris Sr. 3-13 2-2 8, Zubac 5-8 2-2 12, Coffey 2-7 3-4 7, Jackson 9-23 4-4 24, Covington 6-8 0-0 15, Diabate 1-1 1-2 3, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 10-16 8-10 32, Preston 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-89 23-28 118.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44
SYRACUSE (3-4) Bell 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 3-4 8, Edwards 3-9 3-6 9, Girard 0-3 0-0 0, Mintz 3-16 3-6 9, Taylor 2-7 0-0 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-1 0-1 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 2-2 0-0 4, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-17 44.
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110
NEW YORK (140) Barrett 4-11 6-8 16, Randle 14-24 2-4 36, Robinson 3-6 0-0 6, Brunson 6-8 2-2 16, Grimes 6-7 1-1 16, Toppin 3-4 0-0 8, Hartenstein 3-4 2-3 8, Mykhailiuk 0-2 0-0 0, Reddish 2-6 2-2 6, Sims 3-3 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-2 0-0 2, Quickley 7-12 1-1 15, Rose 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 54-96 16-21 140.
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78
JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
NBA
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT
CHARLOTTE (6-2) Milicic 6-11 2-3 18, Khalifa 8-16 1-1 19, Gipson 2-5 1-2 5, Patterson 4-6 0-2 9, Threadgill 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 3-4 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-4 0-0 3, Braswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 5-10 68.
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
No. 22 Maryland 79, Louisville 54
MARYLAND (7-0) Reese 2-4 2-6 6, Scott 7-12 1-1 18, Carey 2-6 3-4 9, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Young 6-10 2-3 15, Martinez 4-9 0-0 10, Long 1-4 1-2 3, Emilien 2-3 2-6 6, Batchelor 1-3 1-1 3, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 0-0 0-0 0, Dick 0-0 0-0 0, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 14-25 79.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Pacers?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Indiana. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Pacers? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher
DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. “It was flowing,” said Randle, who finished 14-for-24 from the floor and 6-for-13 from 3-point range. “Anytime we get stops, able to get out in transition, get easy buckets and offensively we’re starting to learn how to move without the ball. So it was good. “A win’s a...
