Bloomington, IN

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Revealed

Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George traveled with the LA Clippers on their two-game road trip that begins in Portland on Tuesday night. The star duo has struggled with injuries since joining forces in 2019, and have once again been sidelined at the same time. Having not made the trip to Portland, both players will be out on Tuesday night vs. the Trail Blazers.
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (118) Mann 3-8 3-4 11, Morris Sr. 3-13 2-2 8, Zubac 5-8 2-2 12, Coffey 2-7 3-4 7, Jackson 9-23 4-4 24, Covington 6-8 0-0 15, Diabate 1-1 1-2 3, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 10-16 8-10 32, Preston 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-89 23-28 118.
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
WVNews

No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

SYRACUSE (3-4) Bell 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 3-4 8, Edwards 3-9 3-6 9, Girard 0-3 0-0 0, Mintz 3-16 3-6 9, Taylor 2-7 0-0 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-1 0-1 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 2-2 0-0 4, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-17 44.
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110

NEW YORK (140) Barrett 4-11 6-8 16, Randle 14-24 2-4 36, Robinson 3-6 0-0 6, Brunson 6-8 2-2 16, Grimes 6-7 1-1 16, Toppin 3-4 0-0 8, Hartenstein 3-4 2-3 8, Mykhailiuk 0-2 0-0 0, Reddish 2-6 2-2 6, Sims 3-3 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-2 0-0 2, Quickley 7-12 1-1 15, Rose 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 54-96 16-21 140.
WVNews

Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78

JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
WVNews

Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT

CHARLOTTE (6-2) Milicic 6-11 2-3 18, Khalifa 8-16 1-1 19, Gipson 2-5 1-2 5, Patterson 4-6 0-2 9, Threadgill 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 3-4 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-4 0-0 3, Braswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 5-10 68.
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
WVNews

No. 22 Maryland 79, Louisville 54

MARYLAND (7-0) Reese 2-4 2-6 6, Scott 7-12 1-1 18, Carey 2-6 3-4 9, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Young 6-10 2-3 15, Martinez 4-9 0-0 10, Long 1-4 1-2 3, Emilien 2-3 2-6 6, Batchelor 1-3 1-1 3, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 0-0 0-0 0, Dick 0-0 0-0 0, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 14-25 79.
Yardbarker

New York Post

Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher

DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. “It was flowing,” said Randle, who finished 14-for-24 from the floor and 6-for-13 from 3-point range. “Anytime we get stops, able to get out in transition, get easy buckets and offensively we’re starting to learn how to move without the ball. So it was good. “A win’s a...
