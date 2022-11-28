OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In the end, it came down to simple math: Three is better than one. Brandon’s trio of stars -- quarterback Landon Varnes, running back Nate Blount and receiver Lester Miller -- accounted for 542 yards and four touchdowns, outgaining the entire Ocean Springs team by 166 yards, and ultimately proving too much for Greyhound quarterback Bray Hubbard and his teammates to overcome as the Bulldogs repeated as South State champions with a 34-31 victory last Friday night on Hugh Pepper Field.

