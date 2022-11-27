CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO