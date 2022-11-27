ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati native showcases fashion talent worldwide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native is showcasing her talent around the world with her fashion designs. Asha Daniels’ inspiration came from her mother and a teacher who showed her that it was a possible career. But her love for the industry and confidence grew after taking on “Project...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Riverview East Academy on lockdown; SWAT, police on scene

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools. While there is no active threat, Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge says the SWAT team is doing a thorough search of the building. As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

No weapon found at Riverview East Academy; lockdown lifted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy was placed on lockdown Thursday after Cincinnati police received a call about a potentially armed student in the school, according to Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge. A threat of violence was made by two students against another student, Riverview East Principal Rebecca Wolf wrote...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim recounts West End double-shooting with critical injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger in a double-shooting in the West End Sunday. It happened around 8 p.m. on Linn Streets. Two people were injured. A 24-year-old victim spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday after learning the other victim remains in critical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
COVINGTON, KY

