Fox 19
Who is Brian Hartline? Five things to know about the Cincinnati head coach candidate
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is considered by many to be a candidate to replace Luke Fickell as the Cincinnati Bearcats’ new head coach, and Football Scoop’s John Brice reported Wednesday night that Hartline is expected to interview for the UC job “in the near future, perhaps as soon as Thursday.”
Fox 19
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
Fox 19
UC settles race discrimination case, pays $130K to former Cincinnati health commissioner
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The University of Cincinnati is paying $130,000 to former Cincinnati health commissioner Noble Maseru and his attorneys to settle a race discrimination lawsuit filed nearly five years ago, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. The full nonadmission settlement can be found at the end...
Fox 19
Cincinnati murder suspect, alleged fentanyl trafficker arrested in Miami, Florida
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted on a murder charge out of Cincinnati who allegedly caused a SWAT standoff at a downtown garage last month is behind bars. He was arrested in Miami, Florida, according to Cincinnati police. Jvonnie Chandler, 26, had outstanding warrants on a fentanyl trafficking indictment in...
Fox 19
Cincinnati native showcases fashion talent worldwide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native is showcasing her talent around the world with her fashion designs. Asha Daniels’ inspiration came from her mother and a teacher who showed her that it was a possible career. But her love for the industry and confidence grew after taking on “Project...
Fox 19
Riverview East Academy on lockdown; SWAT, police on scene
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools. While there is no active threat, Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge says the SWAT team is doing a thorough search of the building. As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on...
Fox 19
Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
Fox 19
Family sues Children’s Home, Kentucky in 9-year-old boy’s drowning
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, some of its employees, the state oversight agency and the state of Kentucky itself all negligently caused the death of one of its residents, a 9-year-old boy, a lawsuit says. Ian Sousis escaped the facility multiple times before he...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
Fox 19
Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Green Township and Cincinnati are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a...
Fox 19
3 Tri-State men guilty in foreclosure scheme targeting desperate homeowners
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury in Cincinnati found two men guilty in a nationwide scam that targeted desperate homeowners who couldn’t afford to pay their mortgages. United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker announced the verdict Thursday. Lorin Kal Buckner, 66, of...
Fox 19
North College Hill police release photo of SUV possibly involved in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed on Nov. 26 in North College Hill. Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. while he walked to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department. Police suspect a...
Fox 19
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
Fox 19
No weapon found at Riverview East Academy; lockdown lifted
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy was placed on lockdown Thursday after Cincinnati police received a call about a potentially armed student in the school, according to Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge. A threat of violence was made by two students against another student, Riverview East Principal Rebecca Wolf wrote...
Fox 19
Victim recounts West End double-shooting with critical injuries
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger in a double-shooting in the West End Sunday. It happened around 8 p.m. on Linn Streets. Two people were injured. A 24-year-old victim spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday after learning the other victim remains in critical condition.
Fox 19
Mariemont woman living with terminal diagnosis finds courage to speak for others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is making the most of her life after the rare and devastating diagnosis that will likely cut it short. Sam Telgkamp grew up in Mariemont, where she played soccer and lacrosse. At Ohio University, she studied to become a child life specialist, intent to help children impacted with injuries and illnesses.
Fox 19
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
Fox 19
Juvenile won’t face charges after making false claim of shooter at Winton Woods school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No charges will be filed against a juvenile who allegedly called 911 saying there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School. The Forest Park Police Department said the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will not seek criminal charges against the female juvenile due to her “very young age.”
Fox 19
Multiple Tri-State hospitals nearing capacity, diverting emergency services
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State hospitals are at or near capacity due to an early and unusually bad surge in flu cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says it’s one of the worst flu seasons in more than a decade. At least three hospitals in the region—Jewish Hospital, UC...
