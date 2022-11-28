Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
On The Beat: Championship Week / Indiana on Tap
Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Weekly Questions: Purdue is in for a battle against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game
Purdue won the Big Ten West last Saturday with a win over in-state rivals Indiana and the Boilermakers reward for winning the West? Getting to play No. 2 ranked Michigan.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
UNC's Hubert Davis says Armando Bacot practiced and should be a full go against Indiana on Wednesday
North Carolina senior big man Armando Bacot practiced on Tuesday and is expected to be at full strength for Wednesday's matchup with Indiana, per WSJS' Josh Graham. Bacot, who twisted his ankle late in the second half of Sundays' quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama, played in the first two extra periods before sitting out the third and fourth overtimes.
What To Watch: Buckeyes hope to maintain momentum from Maui in trip to Duke
After a 2-1 showing at the Maui Invitational last week, the Ohio State men’s basketball team will return to action with a Wednesday night road game at Duke as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This is OSU’s first true road game of the season. Ohio State (5-1)...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Indiana: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 18 UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Wednesday night when it visits No. 10 Indiana. Carolina has lost its last two trips to Bloomington as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, last winning there in the 2004-05 season. Since 1950, the Tar Heels are just 6-9 against the Hoosiers.
Down with Duke: Purdue basketball wins tournament championship
Duke held a lead for less than six minutes in the game, giving it up to Purdue with 12:40 still to play in the first half. The No. 24 Boilermakers (6-0) picked up their second win against a Top 10 opponent this season against the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-2) Sunday evening in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.
WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Championship Week / Indiana on Tap
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said following Duke's blowout loss to Purdue
After escaping against Oregon State in the opening round of the PK85 Legacy event and playing much better against Xavier the second round, Duke Basketball landed a spot in the event's championship game against Purdue. Early on the Blue Devil defense seemed poised to earn head coach Jon Scheyer his...
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson gives injury update ahead of North Carolina game
No. 10 Indiana faces its toughest test of the season so far on Wednesday night when No. 18 North Carolina enters Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But could the Hoosiers go into the playing short-handed?. With recent key injuries to star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and...
Purdue Enters Week as Heavy Underdog in Big Ten Championship Against No. 2 Michigan
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 30-16 win over rival Indiana, Purdue rides a three-game winning streak that helped capture the team's first Big Ten West title in program history. Up next is a battle for the conference championship on Saturday against No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Coach TV: North Carolina coach Hubert Davis discusses his team and Indiana ahead of today's game
Watch what North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said in advance of today's game between No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9:15 p.m., ESPN) in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Davis said UNC center Armando Bacot practiced Tuesday and is expected to play...
Film Room: Three Play Calls Bite UNC
These plays are examples of poor UNC play calls against NC State because they did not account for what the Wolfpack does best, especially given the game situation.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Monday Morning Rant: Look With Angst at Seth Davis' Basketball Rankings
Seth Davis, the respected college basketball voice at CBS Sports and The Athletic, released his top-25 basketball poll on Monday morning, and it will have Indiana fans doing a serious burn. Like real serious on the disrespect scale, with a big dash of Purdue hatred tossed in, too.
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
UNC's completes huge comeback to knock off No. 5 Iowa State and win the PKI Title
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 8 North Carolina women's basketball team fought back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 Sunday evening at the Moda Center in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Junior Deja Kelly led UNC with 29 points, 22 of...
College Football World Praying For Big Ten Star Quarterback
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared heartbreaking news on Sunday afternoon. O'Connell revealed in a statement that his older brother Sean passed away recently. "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.
All 30 NBA teams expected to have a scouting presence at Indiana today
All 30 NBA teams are expected to have a scouting presence today at Indiana’s game against North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The 10th-ranked Hoosiers (6-0) host No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9:15 p.m., ESPN). Last year, North Carolina made the national championship...
Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died
One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
247Sports
