Duke held a lead for less than six minutes in the game, giving it up to Purdue with 12:40 still to play in the first half. The No. 24 Boilermakers (6-0) picked up their second win against a Top 10 opponent this season against the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-2) Sunday evening in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO