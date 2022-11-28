ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

247Sports

On The Beat: Championship Week / Indiana on Tap

Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis says Armando Bacot practiced and should be a full go against Indiana on Wednesday

North Carolina senior big man Armando Bacot practiced on Tuesday and is expected to be at full strength for Wednesday's matchup with Indiana, per WSJS' Josh Graham. Bacot, who twisted his ankle late in the second half of Sundays' quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama, played in the first two extra periods before sitting out the third and fourth overtimes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Film Room: Three Play Calls Bite UNC

These plays are examples of poor UNC play calls against NC State because they did not account for what the Wolfpack does best, especially given the game situation.
247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Big Ten Star Quarterback

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared heartbreaking news on Sunday afternoon. O'Connell revealed in a statement that his older brother Sean passed away recently. "My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died

One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

