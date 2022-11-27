Read full article on original website
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
ZDNet
The 22 best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still available
The year has flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem....
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
Where to find the cheapest fitness trackers this Cyber Monday
No need to splash out hundreds of dollars this Cyber Monday — here are some of the cheapest fitness trackers for under $100 right now.
These Fitbit Cyber Monday deals are too good to miss
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or wellness items this Cyber Monday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event. Fitness brands like Nike and Lululemon are offering great sales on athletic shoes and clothing. In the market for a tracker? Fitbit has a number of their highly-rated trackers on sale right now — some deals will end tonight, but others will run through the end of the week (aka Cyber week). Most of Fitbit’s trackers can monitor activities like sleep and exercise, as well as provide metrics like heart rate and more. At a more affordable price point than the Apple Watch (which is on sale, too), Fitbit trackers give you many of the same perks.
A bunch of Apple Watch models are on sale right now for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get yourself a new Apple Watch, with retailers discounting several models. Our editors have been scouring the web to find deals on some of our favorite Apple Watch models, and have pulled the best deals they’ve found together here.
Amazon’s Cyber Week Deals: $30 Massage Guns, $35 Fitness Trackers and $89 Beats Earbuds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is your best place to score a Cyber Week deal this year, with the retailer offering millions of items at deep discounts, with many products on sale for even cheaper than Black Friday. This year’s Cyber Week deals feature savings of up to 70% off on top electronics, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, fashion apparel, toys and more. Here are the best deals to shop. What Are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals? The best Amazon Cyber Week deals...
ZDNet
The 28 best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung devices
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here. Read now. I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not...
Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more
Black Friday is fast approaching, with the annual sales extravaganza happening this week. If you can’t wait until 25 November, there are lots of early deals to be shopped ahead of time, from retailers such as Boots, Currys, Very, Amazon and John Lewis. Popular brands such as Apple, Nintendo, Lego, Shark, Ninja and Dyson are all serving up serious savings, and the expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to bring you the biggest discounts. There are deals to dive into across all categories, from home appliances and tech to toys, TVs and laptops. Follow live: The best early Black...
ZDNet
The 12 best early Cyber Monday deals on the iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Black Friday weekend means sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time. Did you miss out on Black...
ZDNet
The 15 best early HP Cyber Monday deals on PCs, monitors, and accessories
HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory.
ZDNet
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
The best earbuds to buy before Cyber Monday deals end
If there ever was a good time to snag a pair of earbuds, Cyber Monday is it. With deals available from all the big names, including Apple, Bose, Beats, Sony and Samsung, you can also score some lower-priced options from the likes of EarFun.
ZDNet
Cyber Monday 2022: Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best Cyber Monday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
ZDNet
Cyber Monday: Save $90 on DJI Mini 2 Fly, plus five drone accessory deals
Cyber Monday is a great time for drone pilots to pick up some new gear for less -- whether that be a new drone or some more microSD cards (as a drone pilot you can't have enough microSD cards for your footage), you'll get more bang for your bucks today than you usually will.
TechRadar
I bought this stationary bike on Cyber Monday, and can now make the most of my Apple Watch
I’m a regular cyclist, but only recently got into exercising on a stationary bike at the gym (they call it “spinning”). I’ve come to like it so much that I decided to make buying a home bike one of my Cyber Monday shopping priorities, and was glad to find this 33% off deal on the Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike (opens in new tab) at Amazon.
Get stoked for winter with 40% off Cyber Monday deals on Solo Stoves
With holiday deals on firepits, camping stoves, pizza ovens and more through Cyber Monday, Solo Stove is offering some of its best deals of the year.
Cheap adjustable dumbbells on sale: Save on these Cyber Monday deals
Enjoy huge Cyber Monday savings with these cheap adjustable dumbbells, and widen your weight training routine.
CNET
You Won't Be Sorry You Bought Beats Headphones at an All-Time Low Price for Cyber Monday
If you didn't get all your headphone shopping done by Black Friday, don't worry. Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. In fact, some models cost an all-time low. Whether you're looking for yourself or check a holiday gift off the list, we heartily recommend headphones from the Beats brand. Selected deals include popular products like the Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and Beats Fit Pro, which have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro -- which has a Cyber Monday sale of its own (both earbuds are built on the same tech platform).
Cyber Monday VR deals are still here at Amazon—save $120 on the Meta Quest 2 and more
Nab the Meta Quest 2 while saving $120 with this holiday bundle. Plus, shop other Amazon VR deals to find the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.
