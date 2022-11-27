ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two dead in single-car crash Sunday on Northern Parkway in Northwest Baltimore

By Cassidy Jensen, Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago
Two dead in single-car crash Sunday on Northern Parkway in Northwest Baltimore Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Two people died after a single-car crash Sunday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded about 3:20 p.m. after a 2008 Nissan collided with a median in the 1900 block of West Northern Parkway, a news release says.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, and a passenger, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene. The Nissan was westbound on West Northern Parkway in Mount Washington when the driver lost control, police said.

The car struck the median strip, which caused it to flip over multiple times, police said.

Police previously reported that the two victims were passengers.

Related
WTOP

Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal industrial accident reported in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Medics are on the scene of a fatal industrial accident in the Fallston area. The incident was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning. Initial reports indicate that a male victim was crushed by industrial equipment at The Mill, located in the 2800-block of Reckord Road. The...
FALLSTON, MD
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/3 - 11:39am: A adult male is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

44 displaced after Prince George’s County apartment fire

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people at Fox Rest apartments in Laurel were unable to enter their apartment buildings on Wednesday after a large fire broke out. “I saw it from 197, hoping it wasn’t my building and it was,” said Wardell Brown. “When I pulled up it was in a ball […]
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

