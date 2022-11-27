Two dead in single-car crash Sunday on Northern Parkway in Northwest Baltimore Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Two people died after a single-car crash Sunday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded about 3:20 p.m. after a 2008 Nissan collided with a median in the 1900 block of West Northern Parkway, a news release says.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, and a passenger, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene. The Nissan was westbound on West Northern Parkway in Mount Washington when the driver lost control, police said.

The car struck the median strip, which caused it to flip over multiple times, police said.

Police previously reported that the two victims were passengers.