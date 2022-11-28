ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Kayouloud has 16, Central Arkansas tops Idaho St. 81-77

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jPKoGDr00

Eddy Kayouloud had 16 points in Central Arkansas' 81-77 victory over Idaho State on Sunday night.

Kayouloud also had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bears (4-3). Camren Hunter scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Collin Cooper recorded 16 points and shot 5 for 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Bengals (1-6) were led in scoring by Miguel Tomley, who finished with 32 points and six rebounds. Brock Mackenzie added 17 points for Idaho State. Jared Rodriguez also recorded 12 points, six rebounds and six steals.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

923K+
Followers
195K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy