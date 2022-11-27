ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
1420 WBSM

UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence

The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Seacoast Current

Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston prepares for prince and princess visit

At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Architecture Firm Announces Leadership Appointments

Boston – Boston-based architecture and interior design firm ARC announced senior leadership appointments including new president Jan Taylor, AIA and two new principals, Victor Agran, AIA and Leslie DelleFave, AIA. “These appointments arrive during an exciting and opportune time for our firm,” said ARC principal and past president, Philip...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Melrose Police Chief retires, ending decades-long career

MELROSE, Mass. — Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle will work his final shift on Wednesday. Lyle joined the Melrose Police Department in 1986 as a rookie patrol officer and became chief in 2007. He announced his retirement in March. State law requires that police officers, correction officers and firefighters retire at the age of 65. Lyle turned 65 earlier this month.
MELROSE, MA
valleypatriot.com

Gretchen Smith – US Air Force – Fighting for Homeless Veterans ~ VALLEY PATRIOT OF THE MONTH, HERO IN OUR MIDST

Lawrence’s, and the rest of our Merrimack Valley’s Homeless are fed daily by organizations such as the Cor Unum Meal Center, Bread & Roses, Good Shepard Center, and the TMF Organization, all working tirelessly to feed our homeless. Curious to find out how many of our Merrimack Valley (and our Nation’s) homeless are military Veterans.
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA

