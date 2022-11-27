Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury’s not the only family affair: It’s time to ‘Turner’ up some new Thanksgiving Traditions
Keeping the Town Crier tradition going of reprinting archive stories from the late, Mike Ippolito, we publish this gem on the Turner Family from the 2018 Thanksgiving Football Section. BILLERICA/WILMINGTON — Thanksgiving, perhaps more than any other holiday is all about family. Families getting together for the first time since...
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England.
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
Boston prepares for prince and princess visit
At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
high-profile.com
Architecture Firm Announces Leadership Appointments
Boston – Boston-based architecture and interior design firm ARC announced senior leadership appointments including new president Jan Taylor, AIA and two new principals, Victor Agran, AIA and Leslie DelleFave, AIA. “These appointments arrive during an exciting and opportune time for our firm,” said ARC principal and past president, Philip...
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Walter Long, Nashua
Ever hear of Walter Long? He was a movie star from Nashua NH, I’ll tell you the story on New Hampshire Chronicle.
Activists, school officials clash over new regional school location in Wakefield
While local activists say the new location would be detrimental to the surrounding forest, one school official says their concerns are overblown and fueled by NIMBYism. Local activists and school officials in Wakefield are engaged in a bitter fight over the chosen location for a new regional vocational school. Friends...
Melrose Police Chief retires, ending decades-long career
MELROSE, Mass. — Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle will work his final shift on Wednesday. Lyle joined the Melrose Police Department in 1986 as a rookie patrol officer and became chief in 2007. He announced his retirement in March. State law requires that police officers, correction officers and firefighters retire at the age of 65. Lyle turned 65 earlier this month.
valleypatriot.com
Gretchen Smith – US Air Force – Fighting for Homeless Veterans ~ VALLEY PATRIOT OF THE MONTH, HERO IN OUR MIDST
Lawrence’s, and the rest of our Merrimack Valley’s Homeless are fed daily by organizations such as the Cor Unum Meal Center, Bread & Roses, Good Shepard Center, and the TMF Organization, all working tirelessly to feed our homeless. Curious to find out how many of our Merrimack Valley (and our Nation’s) homeless are military Veterans.
WBUR
New biography wrestles with Isabella Stewart Gardner's contradicting complexities
Who was Isabella Stewart Gardner? It’s a question that Diana Seave Greenwald and Nathaniel Silver, curators at the museum that bears her name, have heard from visitors countless times. Even for these experts, it hasn’t always been an easy question to answer. “By design, she made herself a mystery,” says Greenwald.
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Lineup announced for star-studded event in Boston spearheaded by the Royal Couple
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Massachusetts this week for a three-day visit, culminating in a star-studded event Friday at Fenway’s new MGM Music Hall. The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped at the MGM Music Hall Friday and will be televised...
Here’s what Prince William and Princess Kate will do in Boston this week
The royal couple will spend three days visiting local organizations and non-profits. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston this week — their first visit to the United States since 2014. Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the couple will spend three days in Boston, from Wednesday through...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
