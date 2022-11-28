ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS42.com

Severe Weather has ended, becoming sunny and MUCH COLDER today

The severe weather threat has ended across the Birmingham area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue on this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 60s across Central Alabama. The rain will end around 6 AM. We will become sunny and breezy this morning. High temperatures will earlier this morning...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

