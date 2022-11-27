Read full article on original website
Related
Wind chill of -34 degrees recorded on Colorado mountain pass
As winter weather blows through Colorado, many regions are seeing frigid temps with highs in the 20s expected around much of the state. At some of higher elevations spots, temperatures and wind chills have dropped to brutal lows. At Berthoud Pass, a high mountain pass located in central Colorado, temps...
weather5280.com
Denver Weather: Snow to target Tuesday morning's commute, coldest morning will come Wednesday
Let's talk about the storm as it moves in. I break down the timing and totals in the following video. The biggest impact will come later Monday through Tuesday midday. The impacts on the roads are shown here, with alerts and the winter storm severity index. Timing. Looking at the...
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
Snow, slick roads lead to school delays in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — More than 50 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Tuesday due to snow. Poudre School District, Platte Canyon District 1, Bennett School District 29-J, Frenchman RE-3 School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, and Weld County RE-1 are among those with delayed starts.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Live updates on Colorado's latest snowstorm
You're waking up to Colorado's next snowstorm which has already brought heavy snow to the mountains and is impacting roads across Denver. We can expect to see up to 5 inches in parts of the metro.
SNOW TOTALS: Double-digit totals hit some parts of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor. As of 9:00 AM, here's the latest snow total report from last night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains. Major avalanche risk is present in many backcountry areas of the state.
What areas are under a winter weather advisory?
Another round of snow is on the way to the Denver metro area on Tuesday with impacts expected for the morning commute.
WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour
A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
How much snow will Denver see Tuesday?
After highs in the 50s on Monday, the Denver metro area will see a change overnight into Tuesday as snow arrives.
KRQE News 13
Strong winds develop across New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 70-75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of...
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Strong cold front to bring snow, much colder air
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A strong cold front will move across southern Colorado late Monday night, Nov. 28, bringing a sudden end to the mild temperatures seen on Monday. Snow showers increase over the ski resorts Monday evening and spread over our local mountain communities later in the night. We’ll see these spill into parts of […]
Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er
Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
KDVR.com
Preparing ahead of the snowstorm
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm.
Sub Zero Temperatures And Snow Coming To Colorado This Week
Well we are coming up on December and it is Colorado so I think it's safe to say it's to be expected when you live about a mile high above sea level. After some pretty mild temperatures over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, reality is about to set in (at least for a couple of days this week) as a massive cold front is expected to drop some snow and send temperatures into a free fall to near zero and even a little below zero overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
FORECAST: Up to 18 inches of snow to hit some of Colorado's mountains
A storm system with the potential to blast some of Colorado's mountains with up to 18 inches of snow, and bring smaller totals to the urban corridor of the state is expected to hit on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A Winter Weather Watch will go into...
Comments / 0