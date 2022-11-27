ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow, slick roads lead to school delays in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — More than 50 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Tuesday due to snow. Poudre School District, Platte Canyon District 1, Bennett School District 29-J, Frenchman RE-3 School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, and Weld County RE-1 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

SNOW TOTALS: Double-digit totals hit some parts of Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor. As of 9:00 AM, here's the latest snow total report from last night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains. Major avalanche risk is present in many backcountry areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour

A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Strong winds develop across New Mexico Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 70-75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Strong cold front to bring snow, much colder air

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A strong cold front will move across southern Colorado late Monday night, Nov. 28, bringing a sudden end to the mild temperatures seen on Monday. Snow showers increase over the ski resorts Monday evening and spread over our local mountain communities later in the night. We’ll see these spill into parts of […]
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er

Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Preparing ahead of the snowstorm

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Sub Zero Temperatures And Snow Coming To Colorado This Week

Well we are coming up on December and it is Colorado so I think it's safe to say it's to be expected when you live about a mile high above sea level. After some pretty mild temperatures over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, reality is about to set in (at least for a couple of days this week) as a massive cold front is expected to drop some snow and send temperatures into a free fall to near zero and even a little below zero overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
