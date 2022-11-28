Read full article on original website
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Wolferetti: A recap of UNC’s no-good, very bad weekend
Sure, this is an NC State site, and we like to keep things positive. So we were positive in our decision to rehash with our readers, the awful weekend that UNC just had. And yeah it’s Tuesday and I should have written this Monday, but I was busy, so you get it today. Let’s get to it.
NC State Place Kicker Chris Dunn is a Finalist for the Lou Groza Award
NC State Place Kicker Chris Dunn is a Finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given out annually to the best place kicker in college football. The other two finalists are Joshua Karty of Stanford (first place kicker to not miss a field goal (18-18) in a season since 2013) and Jake Moody of Michigan (reigning Lou Groza Award winner).
Men’s Basketball: NC State 85 William & Mary 64: BOX SCORE
NC State improved to 7-1 tonight, defeating William & Mary 85-64. Below is the Box Score. Casey Morsell continued shredding the net, with a team high 23 points. He shot 8-12 from the field and and absurd 6 of 9 from three. Terquavion Smith had yet another poor shooting performance...
NC State is 1 of 3 Football Teams to Give Up 30 Points or Less in Every Regular Season Game
The Wolfpack has been as advertised in 2022. NC State’s defense is one of three schools to not give up 30 points in a single game in the regular season. NC State is one of only three ACC schools to accomplish this in the playoff era. Clemson (2x) NC...
NC State’s Bowl Projections After the End of the Regular Season
The College Football Regular Season has come to a close an end, and teams will find out their bowl fates after this upcoming weekend’s Conference Championship games are wrapped up. Here’s where NC State is projected to go Bowling after Week 13. Currently, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl seems to...
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be Replaced with the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023-24
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will soon be no more. The 2022-23 season will mark the last year of the challenge that began back in 1999 for Men’s Basketball, and 2007 for Women’s Basketball. The reason the Challenge is ending, is because it is being replaced with another. Beginning...
4-Star Running Back Kendrick Raphael Commits to NC State!
4-Star 2023 Running Back (5’11″/190) Kendrick Raphael out of Naples, Florida, just verbally committed to NC State. Back in September of last year, NC State was one of the first schools to offer Raphael. He went on to pick of offers from App State, Duke, Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Minnesota, Louisville, Oregon, Pitt, Purdue, West Virginia and others.
Kevin Keatts Postgame Press Conference After William & Mary Victory: BULLETED
NC State Men’s Basketball head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media tonight after the Wolfpack’s 85-64 victory over William & Mary 85-64. You can watch it here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. We did some really good things. What I’m really proud of is 18...
Men’s Basketball: NC State is a 19.5-Point Favorite Against William & Mary Tonight
The NC State Men’s Basketball team is a 19.5-point favorite against William & Mary (3-4) tonight (7pm), as the Wolfpack looks to improve to 7-1. The Total is sitting at 145. William & Mary is 3-3 Against the Spread. The Total has gone UNDER in 4 of William &...
NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years
Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. But, history matters. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first...
