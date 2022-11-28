ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

Wolferetti: A recap of UNC’s no-good, very bad weekend

Sure, this is an NC State site, and we like to keep things positive. So we were positive in our decision to rehash with our readers, the awful weekend that UNC just had. And yeah it’s Tuesday and I should have written this Monday, but I was busy, so you get it today. Let’s get to it.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Place Kicker Chris Dunn is a Finalist for the Lou Groza Award

NC State Place Kicker Chris Dunn is a Finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given out annually to the best place kicker in college football. The other two finalists are Joshua Karty of Stanford (first place kicker to not miss a field goal (18-18) in a season since 2013) and Jake Moody of Michigan (reigning Lou Groza Award winner).
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Men’s Basketball: NC State 85 William & Mary 64: BOX SCORE

NC State improved to 7-1 tonight, defeating William & Mary 85-64. Below is the Box Score. Casey Morsell continued shredding the net, with a team high 23 points. He shot 8-12 from the field and and absurd 6 of 9 from three. Terquavion Smith had yet another poor shooting performance...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Bowl Projections After the End of the Regular Season

The College Football Regular Season has come to a close an end, and teams will find out their bowl fates after this upcoming weekend’s Conference Championship games are wrapped up. Here’s where NC State is projected to go Bowling after Week 13. Currently, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl seems to...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Running Back Kendrick Raphael Commits to NC State!

4-Star 2023 Running Back (5’11″/190) Kendrick Raphael out of Naples, Florida, just verbally committed to NC State. Back in September of last year, NC State was one of the first schools to offer Raphael. He went on to pick of offers from App State, Duke, Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Minnesota, Louisville, Oregon, Pitt, Purdue, West Virginia and others.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years

Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. But, history matters. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

