Read full article on original website
Related
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him
It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
pethelpful.com
Moment Scared Dog Seeks Affection From Foster Mom Has Us in Tears
Many times, dogs that are in shelters or in foster care have been through some trauma, whether it was an abusive owner, being a stray, or something else entirely. This can leave them scared and distrustful of humans, so it is not always easy for fosters to bond with the dog initially. One foster mom shared an incredible moment of progress with her nervous foster dog in this viral video.
7-year-old boy writes sweet letter to foster pup's adopters: 'The best dog you could ask for'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 11, 2022. It has since been updated. When it was time to part with his foster puppy, Maggie, Roman Duncan wanted to make sure her future forever family would know exactly how good a girl she is. The Louisiana boy—who recently turned 7—had formed a strong bond with the pit bull mix pup from North Shore Animal League America while his family fostered her over the holidays. Rescued as a young puppy last year, Maggie had been placed in the care of the Duncan family as a foster because she was too young to be adopted at the time.
Maggie Is A Lover That Enjoys Belly Rubs All Day
When it comes to giving unconditional love, Maggie is your girl and she loves it when that love is returned to her in the form of belly rubs! She'll lay on her back in your lap and let you rub on her belly all day long! After all of that lovin', she still wants to give you puppy kisses too!
findingfarina.com
The Cost Of Pets And How To Prepare Financially Before Adopting An Animal
Owning a pet can be a wonderful thing. They are loyal, loving companions that can act as supportive friends and entertaining housemates. Whether it’s a dog, cat, or some other animal, pets can enrich our lives unlike anything else. However, pets come at a price. There are a number...
Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Pets for the Elderly program expands service
Pets for The Elderly program is trying to help keep animals with seniors longer by helping pay for food and veterinary services.
animalfair.com
#GivingTuesday – Furtastic Tips for Bringing a New Dog or Cat Home for the Howlidays!
Looking for the purrfect Howliday gift for your loved ones? How about a new four-legged companion to ring in the New Year with?! The Howlidays are a great time to open your heart and your home to shelter a homeless animal. Whether you have decided to add another member to your barktastic pack or want to become a first time pet parent, there are always things to consider before bringing home your new bundle of joy.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dogs' Special Thanksgiving Feast Absolutely Warms Our Hearts
On Thanksgiving when we were all trying to keep our pets from begging for table food too much and from jumping on the counter to steal the turkey, so many others were volunteering to make it a special day for those with no one to share it with. TikTok user @Wellbehaved1 recently shared a video of how they celebrated Thanksgiving with some very well-deserving homeless dogs and this video will give you all the feels.
Comments / 0