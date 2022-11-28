ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

In Style

Kate Middleton Looked Regal in Her First Tiara as the Princess of Wales

They say heavy is the head that wears the crown, but Kate Middleton pulls off a tiara like it's nothing. On Tuesday night, the newly anointed Princess of Wales attended a special banquet at Buckingham Palace, which marked her first tiara moment in nearly three years. Middleton, along with her...
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Attempted to Steal Spotlight From Queen Consort Camilla? Princess of Wales, Prince William Demonstrate Submissive Gestures, Expert Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton respect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, according to an expert. It was reportedly evident in their "submissive gestures" when they joined the king and queen consort at King Charles' first state banquet. Kate Middleton Didn't Attempt To Steal Queen Consort Camilla's Limelight, Expert Says.
People

Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign

The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
People

Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time

Kate Middleton's latest accessory reflects her new royal rank. On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales, 40, accompanied her husband Prince William in welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the first meeting of his state visit to the U.K. The royal couple was the first to greet the world leader at London's Corinthia Hotel in their roles as next-in-line to the throne.
CBS Boston

Prince William, Princess Kate announce details of Boston visit this week

By DANICA KIRKA Associated PressLONDON - Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the United States in eight years this week, a trip clouded by tensions with William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain's royal family in the American media.William and his wife, Catherine, will travel to Boston on Wednesday for three days of public engagements before announcing the prize winners on Friday in a ceremony headlined by pop star Billie Eilish.Boston, birthplace of John...
tatler.com

William and Kate will meet US political royalty on their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet American political royalty during their three-day visit to Boston this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, will arrive in the city tomorrow to kick off a busy stay that will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday night, where VIP guests will enjoy performances from stars including Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.
People

Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston

The performers at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will also include Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding — with more surprises in store! Billie Eilish is bringing the party for Prince William's big night in Boston!   The "Bad Guy" singer is on the roster of performers for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston on Friday evening, where Prince William and Kate Middleton will be the guests of honor. She will sing alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS. British singers Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding...
MassLive.com

You can see Prince William and Princess Kate in Boston; here’s where

If you’re a fan of the United Kingdom’s Royal family and are in Boston this week, there’s a chance you could see the Prince and Princess of Wales up close and in-person. Prince William and Princess Kate are making a trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Dec. 2. The two founded the environmental prize in 2020, and the prize “aims to spotlight, support and scale groundbreaking solutions to our world’s most pressing environmental challenges,” according to PBS.
The Independent

William and Kate to light Boston green ahead of Earthshot Prize ceremony

Boston’s landmarks will be lit up green by the Prince and Princess of Wales when they begin a three-day visit to the US culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.William and Kate begin their first official overseas trip since the death of the Queen with a welcome event outside Boston City Hall attended by Michelle Wu, the city’s mayor.From Speaker’s Corner the couple will formally begin the countdown to Earthshot, being hosted by Boston on Friday, by lighting up City Hall and other prominent buildings green.Superstar singer Billie Eilish will lead a stellar line-up for the awards ceremony, founded by...
epicstream.com

Prince William, Kate Middleton Stressed After Queen Elizabeth’s Death? Prince and Princess of Wales Face Very Difficult Time After King Charles’ Mom Passed Away, Expert Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton had to step up after Queen Elizabeth passed away and King Charles' ascension to the throne. The changes were not easy for the Prince and Princess of Wales, but their transition was reportedly seamless. Kate Middleton And Prince William Subjected To Stress And Anxiety After...
International Business Times

Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession

The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
tatler.com

The Princess of Wales’ right-hand woman: meet Assistant Private Secretary, Natalie Barrows

As the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the Royal Family in welcoming the President of South Africa to the UK over the past two days, they will have relied on their trusted aides to keep things running smoothly behind the scenes. This close circle of staff is never far away during royal engagements, particularly during high profile occasions like a state visit.

