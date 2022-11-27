Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
MSP Airport closes runways for 2 hours due to 'excessive snowfall'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport closed its runways due to "excessive snowfall rates and low visibility," Tuesday afternoon. The airport said intense bands of snow that dropped up to an inch an hour forced them to close the runways for around two hours. The weather...
fox9.com
Snowstorm creates travel headaches at MSP airport
Multiple inches of snow throughout the day Tuesday has caused a headache for many, as the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport was forced to close its runways, leaving some passengers laid over for the evening.
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport Closes Runways Due to Heavy Snow, Diverting Flights to St. Cloud Regional Airport
(KNSI) – Heavy snowfall shut down Minnesota’s largest airport leading to at least one plane getting diverted to St. Cloud. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport closed its runways due to excessive snowfall and low visibility on Tuesday. Flightradar shows flights nearing MSP have been in a holding pattern,...
Runways shut down at MSP Airport due to heavy snow
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has shut down its runways, citing excessive snowfall on Tuesday. MSP-Airport also noted low visibility as the Twin Cities area continues to get pummeled with snow. Flightradar shows a number of flights nearing MSP have been in a holding pattern and some are now being...
willmarradio.com
Snow storm causes many crashes, delays flights at Twin Cities airport
(St. Paul, MN) -- Law enforcement officers across the state were busy assisting drivers caught in the winter storm Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a total of 387 crashes between 6 a-m and 9 p-m Tuesday. At least 34 people were injured in the wrecks. There were also 285 vehicle spinouts and 33 jackknifed semis. No reports of any serious injuries or fatalities. The National Weather Service says North St. Paul topped the state with nine inches of snow, St. Peter received eight-and-a-half inches, Stillwater had eight, North Mankato got seven inches, and New Prague and Mankato are reporting a half foot. Locally, there were some slick spots, and at 5 this morning a vehicle hit and snapped a power pole on Northwest 7th Street in Willmar, near Lakeland Broadcasting. The driver wasn't hurt.
fox9.com
200 cars towed during Minneapolis snow emergency
During the first snow emergency of the season in Minneapolis, about 200 vehicles were towed Tuesday night. The snow emergency continues Wednesday and Thursday.
Winter storm drops over eight inches of snow in parts of metro, central Minnesota
Minnesota’s latest winter storm on Tuesday barreled down on the Twin Cities dropping nearly nine inches of snow in some parts. The NWS Twin Cities says snow fell at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour around midday.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More holiday events are popping up across Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. This mini-festival is hosted by Bridging the Music, a music company that up-and-coming artists the opportunity to showcase their talents and expand their network. The festival-style atmosphere presents local and touring acts alongside visual artists and more.
How MnDOT is preparing for Tuesday's snowstorm
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the incoming snow.MnDOT plows will soon be out to pre-treat the roads. They usually aim for 6-12 hours before a snow event, so for this incoming snow, the first crews will head out at midnight. Plows will hit trouble spots like bridges and overpasses that tend to get slick and freeze first.What they treat the roads with and when and where to plow relies heavily on science and technology. There are 200 MnDOT plows that cover just the metro area, with 400 drivers switching every 12 hours to...
NEXT Weather: As snow moves out, cold moves in Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- With Tuesday's snowfall behind us, Wednesday brings the cold.The storm system that passed through Minnesota Tuesday brought the healthiest bands of snow right across the Twin Cities area, leaving 7-9 inches of accumulation in its wake. Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other towns in Minnesota have declared snow emergencies due to the heavy snowfall. MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & DelaysThe metro could still see on-and-off flurries Wednesday, but the main weather factor will be the wind, with gusts of nearly 40 mph felt in the morning hours. The high will be 22 degrees, but feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits.There will be occasional sunshine in the afternoon.We'll warm into the 30s on Thursday, and to 40 on Friday. There's another chance of snow on Friday, mainly north of the Twin Cities, though the metro could get clipped as well. Highs will be only in the teens on Saturday, then we'll have a couple of seasonal days before the cold returns.
fox9.com
Minneapolis and St. Paul declare snow emergencies starting Tuesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have issued snow emergencies starting Tuesday night after the Twin Cities have been blanketed with some snow. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
fox9.com
Snow or shine, Brooklyn Park drive-in employees serve loyal customers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Snow is part of doing business in Minnesota, and that can mean serving customers outside. Being able to stay in the car is definitely the big perk of going to Wagner Drive-In, but unfortunately, that means employees have to trudge through the snow to get to customers.
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Snow emergencies declared across Twin Cities metro
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple cities have issued snow emergencies for Tuesday night as a result of a snowstorm that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Richfield, a snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. In Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. In Brooklyn Park, a snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
fox9.com
Minnesota Zoo animals are ecstatic it's snowing!
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - While the snowfall causes havoc on metro roads, the animals at the Minnesota Zoo are having a blast playing in the fresh snow. The Minnesota Zoo released a video of a wolverine, some otters, a beaver, an Amur tiger, and the snow monkeys enjoying themselves in the snow on Tuesday.
fox9.com
New online tool provides updates on plow status of Minneapolis park trails, sidewalks
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesotans will take advantage of the weather whatever comes their way, and their wheels don't stop spinning just because the snow is falling. The city of Minneapolis consistently ranks as one of the best biking cities in the country, but it's traditionally been a bit of a gamble if your trail is clear or not when it's time to hit the road in the winter.
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening Update
Snowfall reports across the Twin Cities Metro as of 6 PM LTPhoto byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. Based on the latest local storm reports from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, snowfall totals range from around 6.5 to 8.5 inches across the Twin Cities region. The highest totals look to stretch from Prior Lake northeast along the river to Stillwater, Minnesota. The official reports as of 6 PM include 8.4 inches at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and 5.3 inches at the NWS Twin Cities office in Chanhassen.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
Comments / 0