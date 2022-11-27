Read full article on original website
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Basketball Back On The Home Court Friday Against UT Arlington
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, 6-1 on the young season, looks to go into the final exam break on a good note as it hosts UT Arlington Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Since the game is on the second...
Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled January 15
BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball, will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, set to be revealed on Sunday, January 15 prior to LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Auburn.
No. 11 LSU Holds Off Southeastern, 63-55; Remains Undefeated
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Six Tigers Named to D1 Baseball Top 100 College Prospects List for 2023 MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
Former Player, Coach Karen Bahnsen In 2023 Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame Class
BATON ROUGE – Karen Mayson Bahnsen, the first recruit of LSU women’s golf and later the longtime coach of the LSU team, was announced this week as a member of the 2023 induction class of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in Birmingham. The announcement was made by...
Javelin All-American Trinity Spooner Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – Trinity Spooner, a high school all-American javelin thrower, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday. Spooner, a senior at South Beauregard High School in Longville, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will...
Taylor Fingers Joins Tiger Track & Field Program
BATON ROUGE, La. – Taylor Fingers, one of the nation’s best high school long/triple jumpers, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday. Fingers, a senior at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, will enroll at LSU...
