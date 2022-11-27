ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled January 15

BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball, will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, set to be revealed on Sunday, January 15 prior to LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Auburn.
No. 11 LSU Holds Off Southeastern, 63-55; Remains Undefeated

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Six Tigers Named to D1 Baseball Top 100 College Prospects List for 2023 MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
Javelin All-American Trinity Spooner Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – Trinity Spooner, a high school all-American javelin thrower, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday. Spooner, a senior at South Beauregard High School in Longville, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will...
Taylor Fingers Joins Tiger Track & Field Program

BATON ROUGE, La. – Taylor Fingers, one of the nation’s best high school long/triple jumpers, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday. Fingers, a senior at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, will enroll at LSU...
