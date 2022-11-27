Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Stephen A. Smith believes Alabama should get into playoff if USC or TCU loses
Stephen A. Smith made it clear where he stands on the Alabama vs. Ohio State debate heading into Tuesday’s release of the College Football Playoff rankings on First Take. Smith, who has rooted for Alabama in the past, said he feels Alabama should get into the playoff if USC or TCU loses its over Ohio State Tuesday.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football rises in College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama football moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday after defeating Auburn. The Crimson Tide are currently 10-2. Their best win is over Texas, who is ranked No. 20. The Tide also have a win over Mississippi State, who is in top 25. Ohio State came in at No. 5.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
tdalabamamag.com
Naysayers ‘brought this Alabama team together’ per Nick Saban and players
Many Alabama fans accepted the idea of the Crimson Tide not belonging in the College Football Playoff, following losses to Tennessee and LSU. However, a different Tide team has surfaced since the second half of the Ole Miss game. Alabama performed well against the Rebels, Austin Peay, and Auburn — showing fight, toughness, energy, and effort. The defense did not look great in the Iron Bowl, but Bill O’Brien found some offensive creativity. Alabama scored 49 points, had balance in the running game, created plays for wide receivers, and had a healthy Bryce Young. After continuing its streak of 10-win seasons, Nick Saban credited the naysayers in the media and among the fan base for ‘bringing this Alabama team together.’ The Tide earned a 49-27 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban, Alabama enjoying the longest streak in college football
Nick Saban and the University of Alabama are enjoying the longest streak in college football. After getting a 49-27 victory over Auburn, the Crimson Tide has 10 wins to finish the 2022 regular season. Since 2008, Saban has guided the Tide to fifteen 10-win seasons. He has the longest streak...
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama
Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama Monday. Hamilton is a four-star wide receiver out of Buccholz High School in Florida. He is the Crimson Tide’s 24th commit in the 2024 recruiting class. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP...
tdalabamamag.com
Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win
Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State
We're getting down to the wire when it comes to the final College Football Playoff rankings. The regular season is officially over and all eyes are now on the Power Five conference championship games. The winners and losers of those games will set the stage for the final CFP rankings, which come out on Dec. 4.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers speedy 4-Star DB CJ Blocker
CJ Blocker made a trip to Alabama Saturday and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Blocker attends New Caney High School in Texas, and he is rated as a 2023 four-star recruit. He currently holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Texas product has picked up recent offers...
tdalabamamag.com
Colin Cowherd believes Alabama should get in over Ohio State after Buckeyes get ‘physically dominated’
With conference championship season on the way, the College Football Playoff makeup has gotten very interesting. One of the hottest topics at the moment is the debate of whether Alabama should be ranked over Ohio State should the committee need to choose between one of the two to get the final spot in the playoff.
tdalabamamag.com
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Damieon George enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal he announced on Monday with a post to social media. George has appeared in two games this season both of which came during the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 matchup with Utah State and the next against Texas. In 2021, George saw playing time in 12 games and earned three starts late in the season against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react frustrated with Pete Golding’s play-calling versus Auburn
Bill O’Brien was not the coordinator Alabama fans wanted to be fired into the sun last week. The Crimson Tide supporters were pleased with his play-calling on offense, albeit a little too late, but they were pleased. Pete Golding, the Tide’s defensive coordinator, drew all the criticism against Auburn....
Uniontown, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates
Tornado Watch for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker [AL] till 11:00 PM CST. BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Greene, Sumter [AL] till 10:30 PM CST. Areal Flood Watch for Blount, Calhoun,...
wbrc.com
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
ABC 33/40 News
'All of us need this:' Push continues to reopen Pickens County Medical Center
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Financial challenges forced the Pickens County Medical Center to close at the start of the pandemic, but people in the region are pushing to get the doors back open. Harold Smith has lived in Pickens County for 40 years. “We need it here," Smith...
