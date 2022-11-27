ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Stephen A. Smith believes Alabama should get into playoff if USC or TCU loses

Stephen A. Smith made it clear where he stands on the Alabama vs. Ohio State debate heading into Tuesday’s release of the College Football Playoff rankings on First Take. Smith, who has rooted for Alabama in the past, said he feels Alabama should get into the playoff if USC or TCU loses its over Ohio State Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football rises in College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama football moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday after defeating Auburn. The Crimson Tide are currently 10-2. Their best win is over Texas, who is ranked No. 20. The Tide also have a win over Mississippi State, who is in top 25. Ohio State came in at No. 5.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers

Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Naysayers ‘brought this Alabama team together’ per Nick Saban and players

Many Alabama fans accepted the idea of the Crimson Tide not belonging in the College Football Playoff, following losses to Tennessee and LSU. However, a different Tide team has surfaced since the second half of the Ole Miss game. Alabama performed well against the Rebels, Austin Peay, and Auburn — showing fight, toughness, energy, and effort. The defense did not look great in the Iron Bowl, but Bill O’Brien found some offensive creativity. Alabama scored 49 points, had balance in the running game, created plays for wide receivers, and had a healthy Bryce Young. After continuing its streak of 10-win seasons, Nick Saban credited the naysayers in the media and among the fan base for ‘bringing this Alabama team together.’ The Tide earned a 49-27 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama enjoying the longest streak in college football

Nick Saban and the University of Alabama are enjoying the longest streak in college football. After getting a 49-27 victory over Auburn, the Crimson Tide has 10 wins to finish the 2022 regular season. Since 2008, Saban has guided the Tide to fifteen 10-win seasons. He has the longest streak...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama

Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama Monday. Hamilton is a four-star wide receiver out of Buccholz High School in Florida. He is the Crimson Tide’s 24th commit in the 2024 recruiting class. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win

Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

We're getting down to the wire when it comes to the final College Football Playoff rankings. The regular season is officially over and all eyes are now on the Power Five conference championship games. The winners and losers of those games will set the stage for the final CFP rankings, which come out on Dec. 4.
COLUMBUS, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers speedy 4-Star DB CJ Blocker

CJ Blocker made a trip to Alabama Saturday and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Blocker attends New Caney High School in Texas, and he is rated as a 2023 four-star recruit. He currently holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Texas product has picked up recent offers...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama OL Damieon George enters the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal he announced on Monday with a post to social media. George has appeared in two games this season both of which came during the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 matchup with Utah State and the next against Texas. In 2021, George saw playing time in 12 games and earned three starts late in the season against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Uniontown, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Wilcox Central High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
UNIONTOWN, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
95.3 The Bear

West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates

Tornado Watch for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker [AL] till 11:00 PM CST. BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Greene, Sumter [AL] till 10:30 PM CST. Areal Flood Watch for Blount, Calhoun,...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL

