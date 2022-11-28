Read full article on original website
Pursuit Collision in University Place
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. At 11:17 am, on Tuesday November 29th, South Sound 911 Dispatchers advised University Place Deputies about an armed robbery that occurred at the Walmart on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood. The suspect vehicle was headed into the city of University Place and deputies located it...
Pierce County law enforcement team up for ‘HiVE’ patrol on State Route 7
TACOMA, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Puyallup Police Department, and Lakewood Police Department combined their efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The emphasis was the first...
Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed
Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street. The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has...
WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent
KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
Lakewood United General Meeting Dec. 1
Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood United will hold a General Meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7am and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 am. Please join us at our December 1st General Meeting to hear the work our Transition Team has done...
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Thurston County Coroner Turns to Canada to ID Man Fatally Shot After Carjacking Semi on I-5
A man who carjacked a semi then crashed it on I-5 in Lacey and was eventually shot to death by Washington State troopers has finally been identified, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Neil Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died Nov. 18 after he refused to exit the...
Montesano stabbing investigation leads to arrest
The Montesano Police Department released a statement following a Monday stabbing. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue just after 6am on Monday. When they arrived, they reported that they found a 45-year-old man who said that he had been stabbed by...
Police Blotter for Friday, November 25, 2022
On 11/25/22 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Robert D Seilstad, 61, on suspicion of theft all other larceny. On 11/25/22 at 4:35 p.m. in the 200 block of 4th Ave E, police arrested Michael A Stone, 52, on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Hit And Run Fatality
King County: At approximately 2:30am this morning, November 29, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway SR 516 to NB I-5. Troopers arrived and immediately began CPR but unfortunately the individual was pronounced deceased when the medics arrived. The adult...
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening
Lakewood City Hall to open late Nov. 30
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood City Hall will be on a late start schedule Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The building will open at 9:30 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m. The delayed opening allows for all city staff to attend a staff recognition event.
Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Police said three suspects used...
Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
South Hill Mall brawl leaves man hurt, teen in custody; search continues for accomplices
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A brawl at the South Hill Mall left one man hurt, a teenager in custody and four other teenagers wanted for assault. The victims say it began after a group of teenagers was stopped from stealing from a T-shirt kiosk. That brawl left a cousin of...
Seattle police arrest man with nearly 60 grams of crack, thousands in cash
