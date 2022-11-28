ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Suburban Times

Pursuit Collision in University Place

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. At 11:17 am, on Tuesday November 29th, South Sound 911 Dispatchers advised University Place Deputies about an armed robbery that occurred at the Walmart on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood. The suspect vehicle was headed into the city of University Place and deputies located it...
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent

KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood United General Meeting Dec. 1

Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood United will hold a General Meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7am and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 am. Please join us at our December 1st General Meeting to hear the work our Transition Team has done...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide

Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
RENTON, WA
KXRO.com

Montesano stabbing investigation leads to arrest

The Montesano Police Department released a statement following a Monday stabbing. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue just after 6am on Monday. When they arrived, they reported that they found a 45-year-old man who said that he had been stabbed by...
MONTESANO, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, November 25, 2022

On 11/25/22 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Robert D Seilstad, 61, on suspicion of theft all other larceny. On 11/25/22 at 4:35 p.m. in the 200 block of 4th Ave E, police arrested Michael A Stone, 52, on suspicion of criminal trespass.
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
wa.gov

Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Hit And Run Fatality

King County: At approximately 2:30am this morning, November 29, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway SR 516 to NB I-5. Troopers arrived and immediately began CPR but unfortunately the individual was pronounced deceased when the medics arrived. The adult...
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Downtown Crack Dealer Monday Evening

Police arrested a man Monday in Downtown for suspected narcotics sales, and found he was wanted by the US Marshals for the same crime. Officers working an emphasis patrol in the 300 block of Pine Street at 4:50 PM Monday saw a 29-year-old man attempting to sell narcotics. Police moved in to arrest the man and took him into custody without incident.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Hall to open late Nov. 30

City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood City Hall will be on a late start schedule Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The building will open at 9:30 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m. The delayed opening allows for all city staff to attend a staff recognition event.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused

PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
PORT LUDLOW, WA

