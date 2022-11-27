Man arrested for allegedly shooting 2 people
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man is accused of shooting two people during what State Police say was a domestic dispute between a father and son.
Troopers responded Saturday night to the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne Township.
They reportedly took 24-year-old Aaron Hopkins into custody without incident.
Investigators say they believe he used a rifle to shoot a 52-year-old man in the stomach and a 52-year-old woman in the arm.
Both were flown to hospitals for treatment.
Hopkins is jailed in Schuylkill County Prison on attempted homicide charges.
