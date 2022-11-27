ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Man arrested for allegedly shooting 2 people

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gN6S_0jPKnTPr00

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man is accused of shooting two people during what State Police say was a domestic dispute between a father and son.

Troopers responded Saturday night to the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne Township.

They reportedly took 24-year-old Aaron Hopkins into custody without incident.

Investigators say they believe he used a rifle to shoot a 52-year-old man in the stomach and a 52-year-old woman in the arm.

Both were flown to hospitals for treatment.

Hopkins is jailed in Schuylkill County Prison on attempted homicide charges.

