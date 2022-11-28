Read full article on original website
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Soccer player, who spent 9 months last year suspended for doping violation, sent home from World Cup after fight with manager
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana fought with his manager Rigobert Song over the team's playing style, according to Marca.
Jude Bellingham Transfer Price Revealed For Liverpool As Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out
As the years go on, money and finances in football increase every year. From wages to transfer fees, it is becoming much more difficult for teams that are already behind to keep up. With the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United, and PSG being owned by billionaires, football is, unfortunately,...
How to Watch England vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
It all comes down to a United Kingdom finale in Group B. England and Wales will face off in their third and final group stage game for all of the marbles. The Three Lions began their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a 6-2 thrashing against Iran before coming down to earth in a 0-0 tie with the U.S. The Red Dragons, meanwhile, also tied with the USMNT 1-1 in their opener before conceding two late goals in a 2-0 defeat to Iran.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
Doddie Weir obituary
Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND), was an old-school rugby union player whose career straddled the amateur and professional eras. For the former Scotland and Lions lock forward the game was a means of self-expression and fun as much as a job of work. Rugby for Weir was a serious business, but not that serious.
Minister blasts Fifa and claims Wales has ‘every chance’ of beating England
Wales’ economy minister has insisted there is still “every chance” the country’s team will qualify for the next round of the World Cup, as he blasted Fifa for their actions during the tournament.Vaughan Gething, who is in Qatar to represent the Welsh Government at the impending match against England on Tuesday, said supporters would be “proud of our players regardless of the result”.But he expressed “disappointment” at the issues fans wearing rainbow bucket hats faced while trying to enter stadiums on game days.“Of course it was disappointing because in meeting the Supreme Committee, the organising committee, they said everyone was...
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
Nearly 100,000 people now identify as Cornish
The number of people in England and Wales identifying as Cornish or Cornish and British rose by 34% in a decade. In the 2021 Census, 99,754 people in England and Wales identified as wholly or partially Cornish, up by more than 33,000 since 2011. In Cornwall, people identifying as Cornish...
