Wales’ economy minister has insisted there is still “every chance” the country’s team will qualify for the next round of the World Cup, as he blasted Fifa for their actions during the tournament.Vaughan Gething, who is in Qatar to represent the Welsh Government at the impending match against England on Tuesday, said supporters would be “proud of our players regardless of the result”.But he expressed “disappointment” at the issues fans wearing rainbow bucket hats faced while trying to enter stadiums on game days.“Of course it was disappointing because in meeting the Supreme Committee, the organising committee, they said everyone was...

1 DAY AGO