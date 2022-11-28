ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

76ers place six players in double figures in win over Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday's Game Against Boston Celtics

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

5 moves the Sixers can make to turn season around

If the Philadelphia 76ers made any of these five moves, it could erase a disappointing start to their season. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sitting at 11-9, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. For many teams, this might be prime position in a competitive conference with two clear favorites in the Bucks and the Celtics and newcomer Cavaliers who are looking like a potential contender early in the season. But for the 76ers, a team with arguably last season’s MVP in Joel Embiid, a former MVP in James Harden, and the incredibly talented Tyrese Maxey, this has been disappointing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago

Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong showing in return

Embiid notched 30 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Hawks. Embiid shot 50.0 percent from the field and finished with an impressive stat line across the board after missing his team's last four contests due to a sprained right foot. The big man has been playing at an MVP level so far this season, averaging 32.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 blocks through 13 matchups.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit

Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss

Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Bills' Khalil Shakir: Missing practice Monday

Shakir (illness) did not participate at practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game at New England, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir saw his second highest snap share of the season in Buffalo's win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, but he'll now have to recover from an illness in order to suit up again in Week 13. The rookie fifth-rounder hasn't recorded a reception since Week 10, but he's returned a promising 7.9 yards per target through seven games this season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne likely will have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.

