ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans sticking with Kyle Allen despite ugly loss to Miami

By ALANIS THAMES
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOvWa_0jPKnEQC00

Houston coach Lovie Smith dodged questions last week about who would be the Texans' starting quarterback moving forward.

He shut the speculation down quickly Sunday. He’s sticking with Kyle Allen, even after Allen struggled in an ugly 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“We’re not going to put a guy, give him his first start and start yanking and things like that,” Smith said. “We let a guy play. We want to see him. We’ve got to eliminate those turnovers. But I thought he did some good things throughout the game. But we’re not quite there yet as a team."

Allen, who started in place of struggling second-year quarterback Davis Mills, was 26-of-39 passing with 215 yards and two interceptions. He was candid after the game about his poor play.

“I didn’t execute my job today,” Allen said. “And I know at the quarterback position, you can make things right when things are wrong. That’s my job to do that. I’ve just got to play a lot better.”

Houston’s offense struggled so much that it may not have mattered who was at quarterback. It turned the ball over three times — not including two fumbles that they were able to recover.

The Dolphins outgained the Texans 287-32 en route to a 30-point halftime lead. The Texans lost their ninth game of the season and their sixth in a row. They rushed for just 36 yards on 2.6 yards per try, and rookie Dameon Pierce matched last week's season low of 8 total yards rushing.

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks said he felt the game slipping away offensively from the moment they stepped on the field.

“We weren’t helping the quarterback in any way,” Cooks said. "I’m talking about looking in the mirror, look at myself, players look at themselves, coaches look at themselves and see where we can get better and help our quarterback. And I say help our quarterback because that’s the person that always particularly gets a lot of the blame, but everybody else has a part in that.”

Allen, who is on his third NFL team in five seasons, had not played this year. His last appearance was on Dec. 26 last year against Dallas while he was with Washington.

He threw an interception in the first half deep in Texans territory, which sparked a Dolphins scoring onslaught in which they scored 20 points in the second quarter.

“The interception early was just a bad ball, I can’t do that,” Allen said. “That’s essentially a Pick-6 with them getting the ball on the 2-yard line, and then we’re down 17-0 at that point. I’ve got to be a lot better if we want to win games.”

Smith said he was encouraged by the Texans' second half in which they put together three scoring drives, including touchdowns by running back Dare Ogunbowale and tight end Jordan Akins .

“We’re building, and eventually we’re going to get it done,” Smith said. “Right now it’s kind of easy to take shots at us because we’re not quite there. So we’ll take that, but eventually we’ll get over the hump.”

Their schedule doesn’t get much easier, though. The Texans will face Cleveland, Dallas, Kansas City and Tennessee in their next four games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson to be reinstated by NFL today, will start vs. Texans

As expected, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL today as the Cleveland Browns get set to take on his former team, the Houston Texans. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson has complied with his with all of the terms of his suspension and will start for the Browns this Sunday. Returning to practice two weeks ago, Watson will now take all of the first-team reps from here on out.
HOUSTON, TX
San Diego Union-Tribune

Tuesday's Sports In Brief

WORLD CUP DOHA, QATAR (AP) — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.
GEORGIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
112K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy