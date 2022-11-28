Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Kleberg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 02:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for south central Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Escambia, Covington, northern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 645 AM CST At 546 AM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Opp to near Riverview. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Andalusia, Opp, Florala, Laurel Hill, Lockhart and Riverview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 20:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 05:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 05:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CST FOR CENTRAL MOBILE AND SOUTHWESTERN BALDWIN COUNTIES At 514 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Creola to 4 miles northeast of Downtown Mobile to I10 And I65 to 3 miles northwest of Grand Bay, moving east at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR MOBILE AND AREAS ALONG THE EASTERN SHORE OF BALDWIN COUNTY. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Saraland, Bay Minette, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Creola, Point Clear, Stapleton, I65 And I165, Mobile Regional Airport, I65 And AL 158 and I10 And I65. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Escambia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for south central Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Covington; Escambia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Escambia, Covington, northern Okaloosa and northeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 645 AM CST At 546 AM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Opp to near Riverview. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Andalusia, Opp, Florala, Laurel Hill, Lockhart and Riverview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 10:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE NORTHERN YALOBUSHA AND SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Mobile. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Tillmans Corner, Theodore, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, I10 And I65, Coden, Mobile Regional Airport, Alabama Port, Irvington, Saint Elmo, Laurendine, Meadow Lake, Fowl River, Dixon Corner, South Orchard, Dawes, Mann and Kirewakra.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph across exposed higher terrain. * WHERE...Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes Bear Camp Road. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday night. Snow levels will start out near 4000 to 4500 feet, lowering to 3000 feet by late Wednesday evening. Snow levels may lower further down to 2000 feet Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 05:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Mississippi, including the following counties, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 531 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Diamondhead, Gautier, D`iberville, Gulf Hills, Latimer, Gulf Park Estates, Vancleave, Hickory Hills, Lyman, Wade and Helena. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 17:13:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek at GA 9 near Cumming affecting Forsyth County. For the Big Creek...including Cumming...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at GA 9 near Cumming. * WHEN...From this morning to late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 6 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will expand into the natural flood plain of the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at Atlanta Highway or Georgia Highway 9. Large portions of the sidewalk and boardwalk of the Big Creek Greenway will begin to flood. The areas under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland Road will be covered with around one foot of water. A portion of the sidewalk under Majors Road will be covered with around two feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.4 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 6 feet.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 05:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL BALDWIN...SOUTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA...NORTHWESTERN SANTA ROSA AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 557 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Flomaton to 9 miles southwest of Jay to Molino to 10 miles west of Gonzalez, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gonzalez, Atmore, Pace, Century, Flomaton, Molino, Jay, Pollard, Riverview, Bratt and Point Baker. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
High Wind Warning issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and powerlines. Numerous to widespread power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Stewart, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 05:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Muscogee; Schley; Stewart; Taylor; Webster Strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain will impact portions of Marion, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, northern Stewart, northwestern Webster, Schley and western Taylor Counties through 815 AM EST At 615 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain was along a line extending from near Fort Mitchell Activity Center to near Howard, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Buena Vista, Butler, Ellaville, Cusseta, Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld, North Fort Benning, Bibb City, Upatoi, Putnam, Brantley, Seminole, Green Island Hills, Columbus Metropolitan Airport, La Crosse, Oakland, Howard, Bumphead, Benning Hills, Benning Park and Wesley Church. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, this includes the cities of Montague, Grenada, Gazelle and Weed. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
