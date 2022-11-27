Read full article on original website
Research reveals up to half of Melbourne’s on-street parking spaces could be new green space
Research led by RMIT University mapped parking across the City of Melbourne and found up to half of street parking spaces could be moved within 200-metre walk to existing vacant spaces in garages throughout the city, with modelling showing that by moving on-street parking into parking garages. The city could make significant gains towards delivering its urban forest strategy, which aims to protect the city from heatwaves.
