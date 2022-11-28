Read full article on original website
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima (West Valley)
The day after Thanksgiving, many families got to work getting their houses in the holiday spirit. I took a drive around Yakima and got some quick pictures of random houses in the West Valley area (and a couple homes I passed on my way back to my residence) that were lit up.
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
KIMA TV
Sunnyside Museum displays historical antique toys for the holidays
SUNNYSIDE -- As a walk down memory lane this holiday season, the Sunnyside Museum showcased dozens of old school times, many of them dating back nearly a century ago. Museum board members say they recently started planning different events every 4th Sunday of the month. For November, they decided to...
Prosser Memorial Health breaks ground on new hospital campus
PROSSER, Wash. — On a freezing day in Prosser, the anticipation is palpable. Not just to get out of the cold wind and snow, but for the future of Prosser Memorial Health. “It means so much not just to me, but to our community,” CEO Craig Marks said. In two year’s time, the plot of land off of Wine Country...
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
KIMA TV
YPD advised public to stay away from Spokane St. and S 10th Ave., area now secure
This morning, Police responded to the intersection of South 10th Avenue and Spokane St. around 8:15 to reports of a man waiving and pointing a rifle style firearm at neighbors and vehichles. When police arrived, the man continued to point the gun and barricaded himself in a shed before police...
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
City of Yakima settles lawsuit over dangerous intersection crash for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima’s insurance company is paying out a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit claiming poor road design and the city’s lack of action to correct it led to a crash that permanently injured a Yakima man. In the fall of 2015, Mario Garcia, Jr. was struck by another driver while trying to cross Fruitvale...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Humane Society Sees Most Surrendered Animals in 55 Years
The cages at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are all filled up on a daily basis due to a high volume of surrendered pets at its shelter operations this autumn. Humane Society interim executive director, Dawn Davies, says the continuing issues are being attributed to fallout from the pandemic.
FOX 11 and 41
Man with gun arrested after brief stand-off in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Officers with the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of a male suspect pointing a gun at neighbors and passing cars in the area of South 10th and Spokane Street. According to the YPD, when Officers arrived the suspect pointed a gun at them too. The suspect...
KIMA TV
Yakima woman says cars have been speeding down her street crashing into property for years
YAKIMA -- A local woman says for years cars have been speeding down her street here in Yakima, going as fast as 60 miles per hour in a 25 zone. "There is a speed limit. Use it," Natasha Holder said. She has lived off of 16th Avenue for over a...
yaktrinews.com
🚨❄️First Alert Weather ❄️🚨- Weather ALERT – Snow, snow to rain mix on the way – Jason
For Kittitas County and Yakima County, tonight will be the first significant snowfall since last winter. Temperatures for Yakima and Ellensburg won’t get to above freezing until the late morning, so the commute tomorrow will be filled with snow and slick conditions. In the morning to early afternoon, scattered snow to rain/snow mix could pop up. More scattered snow to rain/snow mix expected through Thursday. Tonight will be the major push of snow.
Yakima Police Department fire at suspect, injuries unknown
YAKIMA, Wash. — An independent investigations team is looking into an incident involving Yakima Police officers shooting at a suspect. According to the Yakima Police Department, officers were fueling their vehicles Sunday, Nov. 27, near 2nd Street and Pacific when a pickup truck drove by. Officers say the suspect fired into a house and then pointed a gun...
ifiberone.com
Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
I-82 closed due to dump truck rollover
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 6:27 p.m. Lanes headed west on I-82 are completely clear. The closure is down to one lane. NOVEMBER 29, 2022 3:30 p.m. A dump truck rollover on Interstate 82 has closed all lanes headed west around milepost 38, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
Yakima Authorities Warn of Puppy Scams During the Holidays
A puppy for Christmas? The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning of a puppy scam this holiday season. If you're not shopping at a known animal rescue organization or the Central Washington Humane Society you could be scammed. Sheriff's officials say there's lot of red flags to look for to keep you from becoming a victim of a scam.
Chronicle
DNA Points to Late Yakima Man as a Suspect in 1972 Utah Murder
Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
New family medicine doctors, OB/GYN and nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities region.
