WNDU
St. Joe Co. police officer arrested for OWI was on probation for ‘alcohol-related reasons’
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested on drunk driving charges last weekend was on probation for alcohol-related reasons at the time. In May, Patrolman Coty Hoffman was accused of using alcohol while in uniform and on duty, as the department was...
abc57.com
New allegations express concern for SJC officer accused of driving drunk
ST. JOSEPH, COUNTY., --- St. Joseph County Police Officer Coty Hoffman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving his patrol car drunk. On Monday ABC57 spoke exclusively to Hoffman’s ex-girlfriend about his alleged excessive drinking throughout their relationship. St. Joseph County Police Officer Coty Hoffman’s ex-girlfriend of nearly...
go955.com
Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered to be released Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
Three injured in Friday afternoon St. Joseph County two vehicle crash
BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department has released details of a two vehicle crash last Friday afternoon that injured three persons. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Kelly and Carpenterson Roads. He says...
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on Carpenterson Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were injured in a crash that left one vehicle submerged in a pond Friday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road in Burr Oak Township for the...
abc57.com
Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach
Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
WNDU
Multi-state enforcement operation looks to increase driver safety on I-94
(WNDU) - State troopers from Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan are teaming in hopes of increasing driver safety on I-94. The multi-state enforcement operation is aimed at increasing patrols on I-94, which runs from Montana to Michigan’s border with Canada. The goal is to reduce crashes, especially with large commercial...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on Jefferson, Colfax bridges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is headed to two different St. Joseph County bridges!. On Wednesday, the Jefferson Boulevard bridge will restrict travel lanes to clear debris that has gathered along buoys and cable within the river. On Thursday, officials will restrict travel on the Colfax bridge...
WNDU
St. Joseph County Humane Society needs helps
Concerns were raised last week about incorrectly cast votes. The race kicks off Elkhart's Winterfest. This year marks the 28th year we've partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots Program.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
WNDU
AG Todd Rokita issues online-scam warning during shopping season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season!. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s quite a bit of online shopping available to consumers. Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has some tips he wants you to remember!. His best advice?. Use extra caution when dealing with companies you...
WNDU
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
South Bend Airport hosting 11th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program. The program provides teddy bears to children in local hospitals and assistance to veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran's Center.
WNDU
Humane Society of SJC in need of clumping cat litter
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is still holding its Home Fur the Howlidays adoption event, but they also tell 16 News Now that they are in need of supplies. The shelter currently has 254 cats and kittens, 92 dogs, and various other animals. They...
WNDU
Historic lodge at Camp Millhouse demolished
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day on the campus of Camp Millhouse in southwestern St. Joseph County. That’s where a local landmark was demolished. Camp Millhouse provides disabled children over 7 and disabled adults of all ages a weeklong camping experience. On Monday, the...
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
WNDU
Chamber of Education and Workforce seeks to stop Indiana’s ‘leaking talent pipeline’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, there are twice as many job openings in Indiana as there are job seekers. Workforce participation is also lower than it was before the pandemic. The Indiana Chamber of Education and Workforce has released a new paper that highlights the state’s “leaking talent pipeline”....
Coast Guard crew carrying Christmas Tree Ship load is crossing Lake Michigan
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is motoring down Lake Michigan today and nearing Chicago, where its load of more than 1,200 Christmas trees will be used to recreate the holiday spirit of Michigan’s ill-fated Christmas Tree Ship, which sank in late November 1912. The rugged,...
Republican challenger concedes Indiana House District 71 race
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
