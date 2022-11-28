ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

New allegations express concern for SJC officer accused of driving drunk

ST. JOSEPH, COUNTY., --- St. Joseph County Police Officer Coty Hoffman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving his patrol car drunk. On Monday ABC57 spoke exclusively to Hoffman’s ex-girlfriend about his alleged excessive drinking throughout their relationship. St. Joseph County Police Officer Coty Hoffman’s ex-girlfriend of nearly...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
go955.com

Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Three injured in crash on Carpenterson Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were injured in a crash that left one vehicle submerged in a pond Friday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road in Burr Oak Township for the...
BURR OAK, MI
abc57.com

Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach

Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
CROWN POINT, IN
WNDU

Multi-state enforcement operation looks to increase driver safety on I-94

(WNDU) - State troopers from Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan are teaming in hopes of increasing driver safety on I-94. The multi-state enforcement operation is aimed at increasing patrols on I-94, which runs from Montana to Michigan’s border with Canada. The goal is to reduce crashes, especially with large commercial...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on Jefferson, Colfax bridges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is headed to two different St. Joseph County bridges!. On Wednesday, the Jefferson Boulevard bridge will restrict travel lanes to clear debris that has gathered along buoys and cable within the river. On Thursday, officials will restrict travel on the Colfax bridge...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?

We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

AG Todd Rokita issues online-scam warning during shopping season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season!. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there’s quite a bit of online shopping available to consumers. Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has some tips he wants you to remember!. His best advice?. Use extra caution when dealing with companies you...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Humane Society of SJC in need of clumping cat litter

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is still holding its Home Fur the Howlidays adoption event, but they also tell 16 News Now that they are in need of supplies. The shelter currently has 254 cats and kittens, 92 dogs, and various other animals. They...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Historic lodge at Camp Millhouse demolished

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day on the campus of Camp Millhouse in southwestern St. Joseph County. That’s where a local landmark was demolished. Camp Millhouse provides disabled children over 7 and disabled adults of all ages a weeklong camping experience. On Monday, the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy