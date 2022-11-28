ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

KTUL

LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Construction workers find body of 50-year-old man in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call on Nov. 28 concerning a body found by construction workers. Workers found an adult man's body on pastureland located near Wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County. OSCO says the victim was identified as...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

US Postal Inspector shares tips for protecting presents from porch pirates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Millions of packages will be sent out in the weeks leading up to the holidays. It's also a popular time for porch pirates to poach your presents. "Porch pirates are opportunistic in nature, just like mail thieves," said U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Eckert. "And they're not necessarily targeting anything. It's just kind of a random pick, they just want something that's easy."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County judge rules District 5 election results valid

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa judge has ruled that results from Tulsa City Council District 5 race were valid. On Election Day, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating after learning that about 30 ballots were not given to voters. The Tulsa County Election Board reported...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents

TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate missing 10-year-old girl

UPDATE: Tulsa police say the 10-year-old girl was found safe. Police said the child ran away out of fear of facing consequences after getting in trouble with her mother. Officers said they came across a group of children about the same age who said they didn't know who or where Johnson was. The group was re-interviewed later Sunday evening and officers discovered they weren't telling the truth.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for missing man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
OWASSO, OK

