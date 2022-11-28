Read full article on original website
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium reveals new logo, new projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday, Oklahoma Aquarium leaders, Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation leaders, and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell unveiled a new logo for the aquarium and spoke about the facility's future. The new logo features a large bull shark. Research Director Dr. Ann Money says this is appropriate because the...
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off it's first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
Wind causes fire to spread to multiple homes, structures in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. the Tulsa Fire Department received a call of a structure on fire near East 81st Place and South Lewis Avenue near Oral Roberts University. TFD says due to the strong winds, the fire spread to two additional structures, causing a...
Salvation Army working to help 5,500 children this holiday at toy drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's Giving Tuesday, a day built on the idea of practicing radical generosity. We have the perfect opportunity for you to be part of the global effort and help those in need right here in our community through the Salvation Army Toy Drive. This year...
Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
Couple visits Tulsa on quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A couple from Virginia visited Tulsa's two Texas Roadhouse locations over the weekend in their quest to eat at every Texas Roadhouse in America. In 2017, Judy McNamara retired after working for 45 years at the Union Camp/International Paper Mill in southeastern Virginia. Judy and her husband Mike decided they wanted to travel across the country with their newfound time off.
City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
Cherokee Nation Gift Shop opens new Tahlequah storefront in Cherokee Springs Plaza
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation celebrated its grand opening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop in Tahlequah on Monday at its new location in Cherokee Springs Plaza. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr welcomed nearly 75 guests for the official ribbon-cutting before the store opened to the public.
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
Construction workers find body of 50-year-old man in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call on Nov. 28 concerning a body found by construction workers. Workers found an adult man's body on pastureland located near Wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County. OSCO says the victim was identified as...
US Postal Inspector shares tips for protecting presents from porch pirates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Millions of packages will be sent out in the weeks leading up to the holidays. It's also a popular time for porch pirates to poach your presents. "Porch pirates are opportunistic in nature, just like mail thieves," said U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Eckert. "And they're not necessarily targeting anything. It's just kind of a random pick, they just want something that's easy."
Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
Tulsa County judge rules District 5 election results valid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa judge has ruled that results from Tulsa City Council District 5 race were valid. On Election Day, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating after learning that about 30 ballots were not given to voters. The Tulsa County Election Board reported...
Woman arrested after pointing gun at people in north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after pointing a gun at two people in a north Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it was called to an apartment complex near North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street Monday just before 2 p.m. for the incident.
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
Tulsa police locate missing 10-year-old girl
UPDATE: Tulsa police say the 10-year-old girl was found safe. Police said the child ran away out of fear of facing consequences after getting in trouble with her mother. Officers said they came across a group of children about the same age who said they didn't know who or where Johnson was. The group was re-interviewed later Sunday evening and officers discovered they weren't telling the truth.
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests two after armed robbery in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are in custody after deputies say they attempted to rob a man during a private sell. On Saturday, the victim met with Stephanie Cochran and William Backlund in south Tulsa to sell an SUV. During the exchange of money, Backlund pointed a gun...
