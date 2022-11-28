Read full article on original website
Celtic v Greenock Morton in The Scottish Cup including John Fallon v The Greenock Polis
2023 will be the fifteenth time that Celtic have been paired with Morton in the Scottish Cup. Only once have Morton emerged triumphant, but it was a bad “once”. It was the Scottish Cup semi-final of 1948 at Ibrox when a very poor Celtic team (flirting with relegation) went down 0-1 to Morton.
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, QPR, Celtic, Johnston, Doig, Napoli, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen
Michael Beale is expected to be in Glasgow on Monday to finalise his move to Rangers, with the Queens Park Rangers boss said to be happy with the proposed January transfer budget (Daily Record). Rangers expect to appoint Beale in the next 48 hours after QPR granted permission to speak...
Glasgow Derby To Take Place At Celtic Park Before The End Of The Year
Celtic have today confirmed a fixture amendment has been made to the B team’s Lowland League schedule, concerning the Glasgow Derby clash with Rangers B this December. The match will now take place at 2pm on 30 December. However, interestingly, the game will also now be held at Celtic Park.
Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby as Rangers visit St Johnstone in fourth round
Scottish Cup holders Rangers have been drawn away to 2021 winners St Johnstone in the fourth round of the competition. There will be an Edinburgh derby as Hibernian and Hearts meet at Easter Road, while Celtic host Morton. University of Stirling go to Dundee United and West of Scotland Premier...
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
Graham Arnold warns Socceroos of social media perils before crunch World Cup game
Graham Arnold has implored his players to avoid reading “shite” on social media, warning it will negatively affect their psychological preparation for Australia’s definitive final World Cup Group D match against Denmark. Only 90 minutes stand between the Socceroos and a place in the round of 16...
Journalist claims Manchester United are favourites to land 23-yr-old star
Manchester United have linked with a move for the Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old has been in fine form for PSV Eindhoven this season and he has been quite impressive for the Netherlands during the World Cup as well. The winger has 13 goals and 17 assists across all...
Jude Bellingham was full of praise for England teammate after Wales win
Jude Bellingham was complimentary of Marcus Rashford after his outstanding performance against Wales tonight. The Manchester United forward scored a brace to secure England’s progression to the World Cup Round of 16. His first goal was a remarkable free-kick that was unsavable for Danny Ward. The 25-year-old, who recently...
Fan flies last minute to watch Wales in World Cup – without telling girlfriend
A Wales fan made a last-minute decision to fly to Qatar to watch Wales play England in the World Cup – without telling his girlfriend.David ‘Dai’ Jones from Pontypridd, South Wales, could not resist travelling to the game after seeing his best friends partying at the tournament from their base in Dubai.Despite receiving an ultimatum from his partner of 11 years, Mr Jones enlisted the help of his pals to get him a ticket and visa and boarded a plane to Doha on Monday night.Without any accommodation, the 33-year-old slept in Hamad International Airport before heading to a pre-match party...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: England Vs Wales
Here's all you need to know about where to watch England's clash with Wales, as Group B comes to a close.
Liverpool Appoint New Club Doctor Ahead of Dubai Training Camp
Following the departure of Liverpool’s club doctor over the summer, the Reds have been without a head for their medical staff to start the 2022-23 season. While other members of the medical team remain, some have questioned if this absence may have played a role in the club’s injury struggles to start the year.
Autumn debrief: Eddie Jones' England floundering, Wales' Wayne Pivac on the way out? Andy Farrell's Ireland building
Eddie Jones' England floundering after worst year since 2008. For all of England head coach Jones' statements that his side are building towards next autumn's 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, rounding off 2022 with such a meek defeat at home to a 14-man South Africa was never something that was going to pass by unnoticed.
Kolo Touré appointed as new Wigan manager on three-and-a-half-year deal
Kolo Touré has been appointed as the new manager of the Championship club Wigan. The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender succeeds Leam Richardson, who was sacked this month. Touré has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Wigan after leaving his coaching role at Leicester. He takes over at...
Sydney pubs will rage all night with extended opening hours for Socceroos FIFA match
What a day to be a sports fan! Licensed NSW venues will be allowed to stay open if they are broadcasting the soccer (fine, football). The Australia vs Denmark match kicks off at 2am AEDT on Thursday, December 1. It's a particularly big-deal game, because the Socceroos have already won a game, so they're still in the running to make the final 16.
Kevin De Bruyne said Belgium is too old to win the World Cup. Seems like he’s got a point.
Kevin De Bruyne gave an eye-opening interview to The Guardian this week, in which he suggested that his Belgium side — currently ranked second in FIFA’s world rankings — has “no chance” of wining the World Cup. “No chance, we’re too old,” De Bruyne said. “I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is aging. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders.” Was De Bruyne simply trying to take the pressure off his team?...
LAWRENCE BOOTH: England's Test series against Pakistan represents second stage of Ben Stokes' captaincy... he could not have chosen a tougher destination for his first tour in charge
It is 17 years since England last played Test cricket in Pakistan, but the series that begins in Rawalpindi on Thursday morning will feel like a new frontier in more ways than one. The team built by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have so far known only the challenge of...
Kraigg Brathwaite wants West Indies 'to bat 100 overs' as fiery Perth surface beckons
He has also called for more regular fixtures between the sides, who are meeting in a Test match for the first time since January 2016
