Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Related
WSVN-TV
Local wet suit business catches fire in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews found themselves locked in a fierce firefight when flames tore through a South Florida business. On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2930 SW 30th Ave.in Pembroke Park, due to reports of a commercial structure fire. The structure is said to be...
NBC Miami
At Least 1 Injured in Fire at House in NW Miami-Dade
At least one person was injured as crews battled a fire at a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. The fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 47th Street in Brownsville. Footage showed a large hole in a section of the roof in the rear of the home.
Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
Body found in canal at Florida’s Turnpike was in the water for at least two days
An employee doing fiber optic work near Florida’s Turnpike in Pompano Beach found a man’s body floating in a canal Tuesday morning, authorities say. The cause of death is under investigation. The body is a white man of “unknown age,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The employee found the body about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but authorities believe it was in the water for ...
WSVN-TV
Police release sketch of gunman connected to I-95 shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released new details in a shooting on I-95 over the weekend. Deputies have released a sketch of the gunman involved in a shooting that took place along the southbound lanes between Sunrise and Broward boulevards, Sunday night. According to...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. She stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black...
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
WSVN-TV
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
NBC Miami
$5K Reward as Police Investigating Man's Killing in Southwest Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a man's killing in southwest Miami-Dade last week. Nicholas Fernandez-Paz, 24, was killed in the area of Southwest 124th Place and Southwest 206th Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Police haven't said how he was killed, but said homicide detectives are investigating. A reward...
WSVN-TV
Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man involved in North Bay Village apartment shooting
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man involved in the shooting that occurred in an apartment complex in North Bay Village. On Tuesday, just after 7:40 a.m., Jose L. Aranibar-Camacho was arrested for taking the life of a man and sending a woman to the hospital.
WSVN-TV
North Miami Senior High football coach: school quarterback dies from gunshot wound in North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young adult male, identified by North Miami Senior High’s football coach as the team’s quarterback, died after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, identified by the coach as 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, was shot sometime after 1 p.m. at 165 Sierra Drive, Tuesday, in North Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video captures thief stealing reindeer decoration; police warn of porch pirates striking during holidays
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a couple of neighborhood Grinches. The thieves struck in the dark in hopes of stealing the holiday spirit, as a family in Southwest Miami-Dade had one of their big reindeer decorations stolen. It might be Giving Tuesday, but for this Southwest Miami-Dade...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate fatal shooting in North Bay Village apartment; 1 in custody
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in North Bay Village that left a man dead, sent a woman to the hospital and led police to take a man into custody. North Bay Village Police said they received received a call about a reported triple shooting...
Click10.com
Family seeks justice after fatal hit-and-run crash in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A family is pleading for someone to come forward after their loved one was fatally struck by a car over the weekend as he was crossing a street in Miramar. Miramar police responded to the hit-and-run crash around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has ended its search for a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was located safely by police and he was reunited with his family, Monday afternoon. Mcclain earlier on Monday went missing in Little Haiti. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
WINKNEWS.com
Miramar police use virtual training to prepare officers for real encounters
MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officers with the Miramar Police Department have begun using de-escalation training, which is now in the metaverse and gives the department the ability to create or re-create any scenario. Officer Jeffrey Gilbert recently used the new system for the first time ever. Training officer Mauricio Arbelaez was...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
Comments / 0