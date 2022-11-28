ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

WSVN-TV

Local wet suit business catches fire in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews found themselves locked in a fierce firefight when flames tore through a South Florida business. On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2930 SW 30th Ave.in Pembroke Park, due to reports of a commercial structure fire. The structure is said to be...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
NBC Miami

At Least 1 Injured in Fire at House in NW Miami-Dade

At least one person was injured as crews battled a fire at a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. The fire broke out at a home in the 2900 block of Northwest 47th Street in Brownsville. Footage showed a large hole in a section of the roof in the rear of the home.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body  had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Body found in canal at Florida’s Turnpike was in the water for at least two days

An employee doing fiber optic work near Florida’s Turnpike in Pompano Beach found a man’s body floating in a canal Tuesday morning, authorities say. The cause of death is under investigation. The body is a white man of “unknown age,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The employee found the body about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but authorities believe it was in the water for ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. She stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Family seeks justice after fatal hit-and-run crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A family is pleading for someone to come forward after their loved one was fatally struck by a car over the weekend as he was crossing a street in Miramar. Miramar police responded to the hit-and-run crash around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has ended its search for a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was located safely by police and he was reunited with his family, Monday afternoon. Mcclain earlier on Monday went missing in Little Haiti. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Miramar police use virtual training to prepare officers for real encounters

MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officers with the Miramar Police Department have begun using de-escalation training, which is now in the metaverse and gives the department the ability to create or re-create any scenario. Officer Jeffrey Gilbert recently used the new system for the first time ever. Training officer Mauricio Arbelaez was...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

