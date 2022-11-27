ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Yardbarker

Arsenal among the most interested clubs in signing 13-goal ace

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo is one of the most promising attacking talents in European football right now and the player has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are one of the most interested clubs in signing the 23-year-old and...
Yardbarker

Jude Bellingham was full of praise for England teammate after Wales win

Jude Bellingham was complimentary of Marcus Rashford after his outstanding performance against Wales tonight. The Manchester United forward scored a brace to secure England’s progression to the World Cup Round of 16. His first goal was a remarkable free-kick that was unsavable for Danny Ward. The 25-year-old, who recently...
The Independent

Accused ex-Premier League star ‘said Rio Ferdinand invested in trading scheme’

A former Premier League star claimed footballing friends including Rio Ferdinand had invested in his foreign exchange trading scheme in a £15 million scam, a court has been told.Ex-Charlton Athletic defender Richard Rufus, 47, allegedly lost money “hand over fist” after promising investors returns of 60% a year.He claimed to be a successful foreign exchange trader headhunted by some of the UK’s largest financial organisations, including Morgan Stanley, Coutts Bank and Barclays, Southwark Crown Court heard.He told investors current and ex-footballers, including former England and Manchester United defender Ferdinand, 44, were already on board, a jury was told on Tuesday.Rufus,...
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is making headlines for himself on the world stage with three goals already for the Netherlands at this years World Cup. The Dutchman is majorly impressing and attracting a lot of interest to himself so far. Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK...
The Independent

Paul Douglas: Increasing EFL share of pot won’t weaken Premier League’s standing

The Premier League will still be the most lucrative division in the world even if it accepts the recommendations of the Fan-Led Review of Football Governance, a Championship club’s chief executive has said.It has been one year since the release of the report which resulted in 10 strategic recommendations, including the creation of a new independent regulator for the game and fairer financial distribution throughout the English football pyramid.No agreements have been made yet, but the Premier League was recently given a mandate by its clubs to negotiate a new deal with the EFL and the Football Association.You can download...
Yardbarker

Another former Arsenal player becomes a manager in England

Kolo Toure has become the latest ex-Arsenal player to become a manager after taking over at Wigan Athletic. The Ivorian was on the books of the Gunners between 2002 and 2009 after Arsene Wenger signed him from the Ivorian club, ASEC Mimosas. He went on to become a part of...
The Independent

FA Cup: Five ties to watch including Manchester City vs Chelsea

The draw for the FA Cup third round has thrown up a series of mouth-watering ties with Premier League champions Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea leading the way.Current top-flight leaders Arsenal face a trip to League One Oxford and while the fixture list may be a little short on romance for the non-league survivors, fifth tier Chesterfield landed a home tie with Sky Bet Championship West Brom.Here we take a look at some of the round’s most interesting encounters.Manchester City v ChelseaCity and Chelsea have fought each other tooth and nail at home and in Europe in recent years in...
Yardbarker

FA Cup 3rd Round Draw In Full, Manchester United Learn Their Fate

Manchester United have learned their fate in the FA Cup and have found out who they will face in the third round. United face. The FA Cup is a competition that United will want to compete in with it being the main domestic competition to compete in. The game against.
SB Nation

Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January

Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...

