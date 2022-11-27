Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed
Manchester City have had confirmation of the dates of three Premier League fixtures with one of them being the key clash at the top of the table against Arsenal.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
‘I miss the Premier League.. I love London’ – Mauricio Pochettino ‘open’ to England return in boost to Tottenham fans
MAURICIO POCHETTINO has revealed he is open to returning to the Premier League, leaving Tottenham fans wondering what the future might hold. Pochettino, 50, enjoyed five years with the North London outfit before he was sacked in 2019. Since then Spurs are onto their third permanent manager after sacking Jose...
Man Utd legend Jaap Stam slams Jadon Sancho and Antony before warning Erik ten Hag over Cody Gakpo transfer
EX-MANCHESTER UNITED ace Jaap Stam has slammed Jadon Sancho and Antony for their lack of consistency - but is unsure whether Cody Gakpo is the answer. Sancho made the switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, while Brazil international Antony arrived 12 months later in an £85.5m move from Ajax.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal -- first reported by Spanish outlet Marca -- is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 29
Hello hello - It could be easy to forget, but there’s actually a lot of club football going on in the world right now. In fact, the FA Cup is still ongoing as clubs like Hartlepool, Walsall and Chesterfield were among the clubs to advance to the next round.
Yardbarker
Arsenal among the most interested clubs in signing 13-goal ace
Netherlands international Cody Gakpo is one of the most promising attacking talents in European football right now and the player has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are one of the most interested clubs in signing the 23-year-old and...
Yardbarker
Jude Bellingham was full of praise for England teammate after Wales win
Jude Bellingham was complimentary of Marcus Rashford after his outstanding performance against Wales tonight. The Manchester United forward scored a brace to secure England’s progression to the World Cup Round of 16. His first goal was a remarkable free-kick that was unsavable for Danny Ward. The 25-year-old, who recently...
Accused ex-Premier League star ‘said Rio Ferdinand invested in trading scheme’
A former Premier League star claimed footballing friends including Rio Ferdinand had invested in his foreign exchange trading scheme in a £15 million scam, a court has been told.Ex-Charlton Athletic defender Richard Rufus, 47, allegedly lost money “hand over fist” after promising investors returns of 60% a year.He claimed to be a successful foreign exchange trader headhunted by some of the UK’s largest financial organisations, including Morgan Stanley, Coutts Bank and Barclays, Southwark Crown Court heard.He told investors current and ex-footballers, including former England and Manchester United defender Ferdinand, 44, were already on board, a jury was told on Tuesday.Rufus,...
BBC
Brad Galinson: Priestfield freehold changes hands amid Gillingham takeover talk
The freehold of Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium has been transferred to American businessman Brad Galinson. The Florida-based property magnate has been linked with a takeover of the League Two strugglers. A 'registration of charge' has been filed with Companies House which shows the Kent club handing over the freehold in exchange...
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo is making headlines for himself on the world stage with three goals already for the Netherlands at this years World Cup. The Dutchman is majorly impressing and attracting a lot of interest to himself so far. Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK...
Paul Douglas: Increasing EFL share of pot won’t weaken Premier League’s standing
The Premier League will still be the most lucrative division in the world even if it accepts the recommendations of the Fan-Led Review of Football Governance, a Championship club’s chief executive has said.It has been one year since the release of the report which resulted in 10 strategic recommendations, including the creation of a new independent regulator for the game and fairer financial distribution throughout the English football pyramid.No agreements have been made yet, but the Premier League was recently given a mandate by its clubs to negotiate a new deal with the EFL and the Football Association.You can download...
Yardbarker
Another former Arsenal player becomes a manager in England
Kolo Toure has become the latest ex-Arsenal player to become a manager after taking over at Wigan Athletic. The Ivorian was on the books of the Gunners between 2002 and 2009 after Arsene Wenger signed him from the Ivorian club, ASEC Mimosas. He went on to become a part of...
Yardbarker
“Firework” – Joe Cole raves about Chelsea target who is “most exciting young talent”
Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has given his views on one potential Chelsea target. When it comes to wingers, Cole was one of the very best around on his day, so he will certainly know what he is talking about, especially now he is also a top pundit. Sources: Chelsea...
FA Cup: Five ties to watch including Manchester City vs Chelsea
The draw for the FA Cup third round has thrown up a series of mouth-watering ties with Premier League champions Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea leading the way.Current top-flight leaders Arsenal face a trip to League One Oxford and while the fixture list may be a little short on romance for the non-league survivors, fifth tier Chesterfield landed a home tie with Sky Bet Championship West Brom.Here we take a look at some of the round’s most interesting encounters.Manchester City v ChelseaCity and Chelsea have fought each other tooth and nail at home and in Europe in recent years in...
FourFourTwo
BBC commentator claims the Lusail Iconic Stadium is "right up there… with Ashton Gate"
Petition to get the 2030 World Cup staged in Bristol, anyone?
Yardbarker
FA Cup 3rd Round Draw In Full, Manchester United Learn Their Fate
Manchester United have learned their fate in the FA Cup and have found out who they will face in the third round. United face. The FA Cup is a competition that United will want to compete in with it being the main domestic competition to compete in. The game against.
SB Nation
Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January
Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
