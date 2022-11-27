ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

Three local hoop standouts earn Empire 8 honors

Three local basketball standouts were honored by the Empire 8 on Monday.
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

New book on the late Mike D’Aloisio & Joel Stephens complete

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new book capturing the bond and relationship with two local legends is finally complete. Last year, the Twin Tiers lost a coaching icon when Elmira Notre Dame’s Mike D’Aloisio passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS. Before his death, D’Aloisio had been working on a new book with stories […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Hornell football’s Erik Werner no longer head coach

A longtime coaching fixture in Section V is moving forward. Hornell football's Erik Werner no longer head coach.
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Near Westside holding 37th Homes for the Holidays


CORNING, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga Downs awards $1M to local non-profits for GivingTuesday

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – For Giving Tuesday, the movement that promotes global “radical generosity”, Tioga Downs is giving over $1 million to dozens of non-profits across the Twin Tiers. Tioga Downs announced that it will be awarding $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations in Chemung, Tioga, Broome, and Bradford Counties. The announcement said “this year’s […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Local health needs survey closes at the end of November

(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
WEST SENECA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years

Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
CANDOR, NY

