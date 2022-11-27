Read full article on original website
Three local hoop standouts earn Empire 8 honors
New book on the late Mike D’Aloisio & Joel Stephens complete
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new book capturing the bond and relationship with two local legends is finally complete. Last year, the Twin Tiers lost a coaching icon when Elmira Notre Dame’s Mike D’Aloisio passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS. Before his death, D’Aloisio had been working on a new book with stories […]
Hornell football’s Erik Werner no longer head coach
Two Elmira College basketball players, Horseheads grad earn Empire 8 weekly honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Empire 8 released its weekly basketball awards on Monday, with two Elmira College student-athletes as well as a Horseheads grad being recognized after stellar performances. Elmira College's Desiree Roy was named Empire 8 Player of the Week. Roy recorded a double-double with 21 points and...
Syracuse men’s soccer team advances to Elite 8 for the first time since 2015
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer advances to the NCAA Championship Elite 8 for the first time since 2015, as a late goal from Giona Leibold pushed the Orange past Cornell 1-0 in the NCAA Championship Third Round. Leibold won the match in the 84th minute,...
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Near Westside holding 37th Homes for the Holidays
12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022
There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
Tioga Downs awards $1M to local non-profits for GivingTuesday
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – For Giving Tuesday, the movement that promotes global “radical generosity”, Tioga Downs is giving over $1 million to dozens of non-profits across the Twin Tiers. Tioga Downs announced that it will be awarding $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations in Chemung, Tioga, Broome, and Bradford Counties. The announcement said “this year’s […]
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
Winterfest Free Family-Friendly Fun At Tioga Downs Is Back
The holiday season is here and we can feel it all around us. Take a drive around the Southern Tier and you'll see holiday light displays galore. In fact, if you have a outdoor holiday display, we would love to have you share it with us and you could win a tiny box containing a $500 prize. SWEET!!!
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years
Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
Owego Apalachin Schools Required to Change Native American Imaging
It looks like the Owego Apalachin School District is alone in the Southern Tier of public education institutions that will be tasked with finding new imaging for the district under a New York State Education order. Earlier this month, on November 17, the Education Department informed districts that they have...
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Amazing Ice Castle Just Under A 3 Hour Drive From Binghamton
The holiday season is here, and it's always a busy time for most. It's like we are in the part of the years that's on steroids. So much going on, so much to do for many of us. Once December hits, it's 31 days of crazy in my opinion. Then,...
