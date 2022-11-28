Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match
The team did not sing along with the national anthem before its first match against England.
Social media erupts after Christian Pulisic's painful, 'heroic' goal vs. Iran
Though Pulisic was able to return to close out the first half after a brief absence, he wasn't on the pitch after intermission, due to what ESPN reported as an "abdominal injury." A member of the Chelsea Football Club since 2019, Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute held up over the entire second half - which included nearly 10 minutes of injury time.
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic posts update from hospital bed after suffering injury in USMNT win
The resilient spirit of the bald eagle was with Christian Pulisic on Tuesday. The star winger Pulisic was the hero in the United States’ victory over Iran in their final match of group-stage play at the World Cup in Qatar. With the U.S. needing a win to punch their ticket to the round of 16, Pulisic delivered a 38th-minute goal off a headed cross into the six-yard box by his teammate Sergiño Dest. Pulisic’s score ended up being the difference-maker as the U.S. held on for the 1-0 victory.
Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup
Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect
Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
airlive.net
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
Qatar authorities confiscate Brazilian fans' flag after mistaking Pernmbuco state colors for banned LGBTQ rainbow colors
Two Brazilian women had their home state's flag thrown to the ground and stepped on after a man misinterpreted it for an LGBTQ pride flag outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place as World Cup fans were leaving the stadium following Saudi Arabia's miraculous 2-1...
Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports
Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Christian Pulisic’s Sister Devyn: Meet The World Cup US Soccer Star’s Supportive Sibling
Christian Pulisic is the attacking midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the U.S. men’s national team. He has one sister, Devyn Pulisic. Devyn is a businesswoman and mom of one. Christian Pulisic, 24, has earned the nickname “Captain America” for his high-level soccer play. Christian joined Premier League...
Chaos before USA v Iran World Cup game after American fan showing off rainbow armband ejected from Al Thumama Stadium
AN American spectator has been ejected from the Al Thumama Stadium for wearing a rainbow armband ahead of the United States' showdown with Iran on Tuesday. The unidentified LGBTQ+ supporter, sporting a blue pinstriped "99 Problems" jersey, was photographed proudly showing off the colorful armband as he was escorted out of the stadium by a row of security guards.
Suicide bomber attacks Pakistan police guarding polio vaccination team, kills four
QUETTA, Pakistan, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber rammed a police escort for a polio vaccination team in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding more than 30, police said, just two days after the militants ended a ceasefire.
England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan who set out to explore "hidden Qatar" found abandoned apartment blocks where workers who built stadiums for the World Cup 2022 allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was first met with "no entry" signs upon discovering the apartments in Mesaieed, but was given a tour by security guards as they said the accommodation was being demolished soon.Footage shows bare kitchens, living rooms, and bathrooms in the flats, some of which had balconies.Dawley said security told him that migrant workers had stayed in the apartments.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Messi steals show as Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USAWales’ Ben Davies dotes on ‘world-class’ Harry Kane ahead of England clash
Comments / 0