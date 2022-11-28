ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Social media erupts after Christian Pulisic's painful, 'heroic' goal vs. Iran

Though Pulisic was able to return to close out the first half after a brief absence, he wasn't on the pitch after intermission, due to what ESPN reported as an "abdominal injury." A member of the Chelsea Football Club since 2019, Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute held up over the entire second half - which included nearly 10 minutes of injury time.
Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic posts update from hospital bed after suffering injury in USMNT win

The resilient spirit of the bald eagle was with Christian Pulisic on Tuesday. The star winger Pulisic was the hero in the United States’ victory over Iran in their final match of group-stage play at the World Cup in Qatar. With the U.S. needing a win to punch their ticket to the round of 16, Pulisic delivered a 38th-minute goal off a headed cross into the six-yard box by his teammate Sergiño Dest. Pulisic’s score ended up being the difference-maker as the U.S. held on for the 1-0 victory.
The Spun

Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup

Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
Larry Brown Sports

Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect

Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
The US Sun

Chaos before USA v Iran World Cup game after American fan showing off rainbow armband ejected from Al Thumama Stadium

AN American spectator has been ejected from the Al Thumama Stadium for wearing a rainbow armband ahead of the United States' showdown with Iran on Tuesday. The unidentified LGBTQ+ supporter, sporting a blue pinstriped "99 Problems" jersey, was photographed proudly showing off the colorful armband as he was escorted out of the stadium by a row of security guards.
The Independent

England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan who set out to explore "hidden Qatar" found abandoned apartment blocks where workers who built stadiums for the World Cup 2022 allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was first met with "no entry" signs upon discovering the apartments in Mesaieed, but was given a tour by security guards as they said the accommodation was being demolished soon.Footage shows bare kitchens, living rooms, and bathrooms in the flats, some of which had balconies.Dawley said security told him that migrant workers had stayed in the apartments.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Messi steals show as Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USAWales’ Ben Davies dotes on ‘world-class’ Harry Kane ahead of England clash

Comments / 0

Community Policy